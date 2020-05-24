Ernie Johnson's emotional television segment before & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39; receives strong reaction from viewers

"The Match 2,quot; opened with an emotional segment from broadcaster Ernie Johnson describing the context of the high-profile golf competition amid the coronavirus pandemic and explaining his decision not to convene the event.

Johnson's son Michael has muscular dystrophy that causes serious respiratory problems, and Johnson was concerned that covering "The Match 2,quot; could lead him to bring COVID-19 home and threaten Michael's life. Johnson framed the decision not to attend the event as one of the risk and reward scenarios that many Americans face during this uncertain period.

"I would have loved to have been part of the broadcast team there at Medalist today," Johnson said. "But I have a 31-year-old son, Michael, and for the past nine years, every breath he has taken has been with the help of a ventilator. He has lung infections all the time. I just didn't think it was worth it. The risk of bring an invisible enemy into our home. "

Johnson's eloquent segment received praise on social media and recognition of his unique ability to connect with viewers on serious issues.

Before Sunday's long-awaited golf showdown that included Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, his words were just what many people needed to hear.

Here are some of the reactions to Johnson's segment:

