Erica Mena celebrates her best friend's birthday – See the emotional message she shared

Erica Mena celebrates the birthday of one of her best friends and made sure to share an emotional message on her social media account to mark this important event. Check out their post below.

‘It's your motha F !!!!!!! Birthday!!! @sierra_glamshop_ 🌹💋 Cha cha I love you Sisi! Thank you for always watching and feeding me. You always inspire and keep everyone close to them $ hit. Today I will take a sip of wine and celebrate you, "Erica wrote in her post.

Someone said, "Oh, those are the panties that Pooh threw on stage, I can't!" Happy Birthday Queen "and another follower posted this message:" Yeahhhh #geminiseason Congratulations beautiful soul enjoy. "

Another follower said, "Now I see why you have divided personalities, she's a damn GEMINI," and someone else posted this message: "Happy birthday. I know nothing but the show and I think you represented yourself very well and that you were very elegant. So that happy birthday again elegant lady … hahaha "

A follower said: ‘Happy birthday @sierra_glamshop_ !! My son's birthday is also today … 15 years ", and someone else said:" Happy birthday Sierra; Wishing you many more to come. Enjoy your day to the fullest! "

Someone else wrote: "This is before she started to whiten, lighten her skin …… she looked so beautiful."

Apart from this, Erica recently announced to her fans that she will answer all kinds of questions about her lactation trip this Monday.

‘This Monday, May 25, I will live with @milkymamallc on their page to discuss everything that has to do with breastfeeding. I get many of you ladies asking me questions about my breastfeeding journey. Please leave your questions below this post. We want to answer them for you. See you all on Milky Mama Monday at 2 p.m. Pt 5 p.m. EST & # 39; & # 39 ;, said Erica.

Make sure to catch it tomorrow if you're interested in the topic.



