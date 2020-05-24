Eliminate Non-Medical Vaccine Exemption (5/24/20) – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLcd138fced7f548addc45e41474eb89de13% %MINIFYHTMLcd138fced7f548addc45e41474eb89de13%

Eliminate the non-medical exemption for vaccines

Re: "Pro-vaccine bill is not necessarily an easy sale …" May 17 news

To be frank, religious exemptions or the exemption for deep-seated beliefs about vaccines must be removed. Freedom of choice with respect to vaccines only leads to an increased danger to public health.

When Jay Inslee, the governor of the state of Washington, signed the bill that prohibits such exemptions, he said: "What we have to do in the state of Washington is make decisions based on science, medicine, and we have to do it. to help all of our children. "

For all those who are against vaccines, what will they do if and when the COVID-19 vaccine is available? To the Colorado General Assembly and Governor Jared Polis: Make this happen. Now.

Mike Filion, Denver

I read with dismay his article on the vaccine bill currently before the state legislature. Governor Jared Polis is convinced that companies must be forcibly closed for the public good, yet he is a "pro-choice,quot; for vaccines. The government takes away my free choice to sponsor a business, on the one hand, and on the other, it forces me to expose myself to those without a rational basis for not being vaccinated against what can be deadly diseases.

What's the point of this? Pass a strict law that only allows medical exemptions and let's continue to really protect the public. And for those parents who don't want their children to be vaccinated for other reasons, let them continue to educate them at home.

George Miller Sedalia

Here's how to fix Colorado's bleak budget

Re: "Colo. Will Face Devastating Cuts Without Federal Reserve Aid," Guest Comment of May 18

It will be hard. Projected revenue decreased by $ 3.3 billion. Our constitution requires that we have a balanced budget, so somehow our legislators must figure out how to find the money.

First, we have the Taxpayer Bill of Rights that makes raising taxes, even at best, almost impossible. Add a booming and declining oil and gas economy and the multiple loopholes they enjoy. Mix our reliance on the tourism, outdoor recreation and gaming industries. Finally, overcome this with Colorado's persistent libertarian streak, deifying local control.

What we have is that Colorado ranks 45th in state tax revenue, despite having one of the fastest growing economies. What we have is a Colorado with huge inequalities between school districts with additional local tax dollars and those without. The tax divide between the Aspen and Lake County School Districts was ranked as the most extreme in the entire country.

Senators Dominick Moreno and Rachel Zenzinger point out that we need federal bailout money to help us get through it. But propping up the difference doesn't change the recipe for inequality built into Colorado's tax code. What we need is a shake-up to balance local control with state responsibility to ensure that our tax dollars are distributed more fairly. We need new tax laws that ask for more from those with plenty, to allow our state to take care of those with less. We cannot take the rescue package and run it. We have to change

Anna Noble Denver

Moreno and Zenzinger want federal money to make up for the expected deficit in the state budget. The National House passed a $ 3 billion aid law, which includes aid to the states. Where does that $ 3 billion come from? Well, taxpayers, of course. That $ 3 billion equals about $ 9,000 for every man, woman, and child in the United States.

The state government has an insatiable appetite for more money. As the senators point out, before the pandemic hit we expected a budget surplus. Were they glad they lived on budget and had a little left over? No, they were happy to have more to spend. As usual, the additional expense had to be spent on roads, schools, etc. I would like to know someday that our government had spent the entire budget on roads, teachers, police, fire, etc., and that it needed additional funds for the state. bureaucracy, support for immigrants here illegally, etc.

Friends, the funds to fund our local, state and federal governments come from the same place. We taxpayers.

Gerald Mitchell, Westminster

Moreno and Zenzinger are right. Colorado will face devastating cuts. But they are wrong in the solution. The solution is to open the state economy. Open restaurants, gyms, retail stores, hotels, casinos etc. This economic cataclysm was self-inflicted by Governor Jared Polis. The legislature should condemn this overreach of power and pass legislation to end this ridiculous closure.

Jeff Jasper, Westminster

Re: "Progressive income tax is the way to save the affected state budget,quot;, opinion column of May 17

While I'm open to discussions about a more progressive state income tax, as Ian Silverii argues, Colorado must be wary of Connecticut's conundrum. The implementation of a progressive tax in 1996 contributed to a virtual elimination of the middle class in that state.

Both companies and individuals are leaving that state en masse, putting Connecticut in a worse hole than before the progressive tax. A few thousand "wealthy,quot; people pay more than a third of state income tax. And when those few people have had enough, they begin to rescue a more tax-friendly state.

Wealthy people are rainmakers. They own the companies that provide jobs and buy more than their share of the goods and services that help drive our state's economy. Do we really want to force them with onerous taxes?

Mike Conkey, Thornton

Ken Buck should read his own book on the swamp

Re: "The failure of the leadership of the Republican Party,quot;, editorial of May 17

Up News Info was correct to report Congressman Ken Buck's behavior in the Colorado Senate District 10 assembly dispute as inappropriate. Perhaps the congressman should reread his 2017 book "Drain the Swamp,quot;.

In the book, Buck complains about "playground bullies,quot; and says he feels pressured by his own party to vote for then-Speaker of the House of Representatives John Boehner. At the end of this section, he writes that: "Republicans … seem to be much more interested in obtaining political favors than following principles-based policies." Maybe it's time to drain the Weld County sewer.

Craig Lewis, Denver

There should be shame for those who don't care

Re: "The shamers are watching,quot; on May 17 presents the story

Last Sunday's story titled Observers Observe seems to emphasize the point that people shouldn't be ashamed if they don't wear masks in public places. I and many people who have agreed with me beg to be different.

Walk in any public place where a large number of people congregate and you will see approximately 80% to 90% of people under the age of 40, all together and all without masks. Maybe they think they are immune, which is not correct in fact. Maybe they don't care about others that may be correct.

In any case, they show total contempt for others, and perhaps even for themselves. If we have a surge in the virus due to the lack of responsibility to take steps to help reduce the spread, they are not only harming others but also themselves. The longer things stay closed (which a new spike will definitely have a big impact on), the longer your livelihood and jobs will be negatively affected. Therefore, part of social responsibility serves everyone, including young people who are so arrogant in their attitudes.

Steven Spirn, Denver

Do not send masks

Re: "The science of masks,quot;, guest comment from May 17

Jeremy Howard's article on the use of face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic brought some interesting arguments in favor of using masks as a source control method, meaning that the user is presumably protecting others from the drops that in the air can spread the disease. . In this connection, Howard mentions that most medical researchers judge interventions in randomized controlled trials, for which the use of masks does not exist at this time. Howard responds by saying that it would be unethical to test mask use with these controlled trials during a pandemic.

I contend that the same applies to medical treatments that showed promise through early anecdotal evidence, such as hydroxychloroquine, but for which the results of randomized controlled trials are not yet available.

Also noteworthy is Howard's suggestion that policymakers, that is, the government, should "make sure everyone wears a mask in public," which would require a law to that effect. Since there are no studies cited by Howard on the effect of prolonged use of facemasks on the face mask wearer, especially those with pre-existing respiratory diseases, a "one-size-fits-all,quot; government mandate would seem unwise.

Most Americans should and will wear a mask out of concern for others, but should not be subject to a law that could interfere with their health.

Karen Libby, Denver

Gardner earned those Trump crumbs

Re: "The President gives Gardner great victories in an election year,quot;, news from May 19

The President did not give Senator Cory Gardner anything. Gardner worked faithfully to earn these crumbs from the President.

His job was to vote in tune with what the president asked him without fail, and he was good at it. Then he got his rewards. We are going to ship it up for packing in November and replace it with someone who works for the people of Colorado.

Irene Eggink, Littleton

