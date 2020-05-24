El Paso County restaurants receive variation to restart indoor dining

Restaurants in El Paso County may restart indoor meal service immediately after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted a request for variation made by the county public health department.

The El Paso County Department of Public Health was notified of CDPHE approval, under specific guidelines, on Saturday night.

As part of the variation, restaurants must limit indoor seating to 50% of capacity and guarantee a minimum of 28 square feet per person to maintain six feet of social distance. No more than 50 people can be seated inside a restaurant at any given time.

