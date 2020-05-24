El Paso County restaurants receive variation to restart indoor dining

%MINIFYHTML5ba906289fb51817ed0ebd1cedb02df813% %MINIFYHTML5ba906289fb51817ed0ebd1cedb02df813%

Restaurants in El Paso County may restart indoor meal service immediately after the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted a request for variation made by the county public health department.

The El Paso County Department of Public Health was notified of CDPHE approval, under specific guidelines, on Saturday night.

As part of the variation, restaurants must limit indoor seating to 50% of capacity and guarantee a minimum of 28 square feet per person to maintain six feet of social distance. No more than 50 people can be seated inside a restaurant at any given time.

Seats must be arranged to guarantee a minimum of six feet between seats at different tables, and groups cannot exceed 10 people and must be from the same home or "consistent social group,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML5ba906289fb51817ed0ebd1cedb02df814% %MINIFYHTML5ba906289fb51817ed0ebd1cedb02df814%

Restaurants have also been asked to maintain information on seating and departure times for each party for 21 days. That includes taking the name and phone number of at least one adult in the group. The information will be provided to the public health department upon request if you need to notify others of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The variance will be rescinded if El Paso County had more than 715 cases during a two-weed period.

Among the other requirements:

Self-service buffets are prohibited. All food must be plated or served to-go by staff.

Only single-use items can be provided to customers, and multipurpose condiment containers are prohibited.

Employees who constantly approach six feet of others in the restaurant should wear a cloth face that covers their noses and mouths, unless it adversely affects their health. Facilities must make an effort to provide masks.

Surfaces that are often touched in a restaurant, such as door knobs, railings, counter tops, and bathrooms, should be disinfected every two hours.

For more information on variation, visit elpasocountyhealth.org.