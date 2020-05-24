Eddie Sutton dies; Longtime coach received the Hall of Fame honor in 2020

Eddie Sutton, who led two different schools to the Final Four during a five-decade career as a Hall of Fame coach, has died. He was 84 years old.

%MINIFYHTML18dd635a65a1f78339db5fda7d09465613% %MINIFYHTML18dd635a65a1f78339db5fda7d09465613%

Sutton's family said in a statement early Sunday who died of natural causes at his home in South Tulsa, Oklahoma, surrounded by loved ones. The Arkansas Democratic Gazette reported Saturday night that Sutton had been in hospice care.

Sutton was voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last April, an honor that many of his supporters believe he should have been awarded years earlier. He recorded 806 wins, 11th in the NCAA Division I, for 37 seasons, and led four schools to the NCAA Tournament (Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma State). He also trained San Francisco for half a season in 2007-08.

He led Arkansas (1978) and Oklahoma State (1995, 2004) to the Final Four, losing in the national semifinals each time.

His career also had significant personal low points.

He left Kentucky under pressure in 1989 amid an NCAA investigation that culminated in severe penalties against the program. Sutton insisted that he was innocent. The Democrat-Gazettem in his story recalled his struggles with alcohol at that time.

Sutton was in charge of the Oklahoma state program in 2001 when two players, six employees and two pilots died in a plane crash after a game in Colorado.

Some early reactions from high-profile basketball players to Sutton's death:

Dear coach, thanks. You told us that life was difficult, but if we could overcome your practices, we could achieve anything. You were right.

You told us that when we play "Oklahoma,quot; or "the Jayhawks,quot; we get out of … https://t.co/BPS8FgndJc – Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) May 24, 2020

Eddie Sutton was a fascinating and complicated person. He was also an amazing teacher of the game of basketball. I was lucky and lucky to have learned from him. Grateful. Room. Of. Fame Thanks, Coach Ed. Rest.🏀🌎❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/bfIk7fm1xd – Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 24, 2020