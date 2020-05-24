East Bay Park Police Credit Counselors for the Quick Arrest of 2 Crown State Beach Vandalism Suspects – Up News Info San Francisco

ALAMEDA (Up News Info SF) – East Bay Regional Park District police are accrediting members of the public who witnessed and reported vandalism Saturday night at Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach in Alameda, resulting in two arrests. .

Responding officers contacted and questioned three people in connection with the incident and arrested two of them for serious vandalism offenses that included extensive graffiti in restrooms and other park fixtures.

The two were booked into the Santa Rita prison in Dublin.

The district department was assisted by the Alameda Police Department to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the park district police at (510) 881-1833.

