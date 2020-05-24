Dylan O & # 39; Brien recreated a scene from "The Social Network,quot; and Andrew Garfield praised his pefrormance

So I don't know if you young people are familiar with The social network but it's a very, very good movie about the creation of Facebook, starring everyone from Armie Hammer and Rashida Jones to Brenda Song and Rooney Mara.
Annnnyway Paternity Actress Sarah Ramos has been making these amazing videos where she recreates popular scenes from television and movies, and she, along with Maze Runner actor Dylan O & # 39; Brien – recreated one of The social network and my god, the talent jumped.
They recreated the iconic "Lawyer, asshole,quot; scene between Andrew Garfield, Jesse Eisenberg and Justin Timberlake where Andrew (playing FB co-founder Eduardo Saverin) confronts Jesse (Mark Zuckerberg) for removing him from the company.
Can we appreciate these side by side? The accuracy!
But seriously you guys. Attention to detail is not a joke. Here's a gif from the OG movie: Now, watch Andrew Garfield's hand gestures. Light brushing with open hands, hand on nose, everything.
Now here is Dylan & # 39; s. Can you say UNCANNY?
I mean, I knew I had talent, but this is the next level. Look at those tears! DED 👏 I 👏 CA 👏 TION 👏.
The clip soon went viral and eventually made it to Andrew Garfield himself.
Because the Amazing Spider-Man the actor does not have Twitter, he sent a text message with the clip to Lin-Manuel Miranda and asked him to convey his praise, specifically that they "KILLED,quot; him.
Honestly, if there were prizes for 2 minute clips, this would win for a landslide.
Amazing work everywhere, folks. Seriously stellar.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML03e1e98ebc9b93803f35a6d7bcd34d8815%%MINIFYHTML03e1e98ebc9b93803f35a6d7bcd34d8816%