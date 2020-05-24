Dwyane Wade dyes her hair red just a day after sporting a pink hair change – check out the cute TikTok video with her daughter Zaya!

Dwyane Wade has a whole new look and she turned to TikTok to show it off! The clip was shared yesterday and shows the former basketball player playing with his daughter Zaya, with their bright red padlocks in full screen!

The man actually went from pink to red hair on his way to choose a colorful style that suited him best.

In the video, he's having fun with 12-year-old pink-haired Zaya, and it really seems like the father-daughter duo was having the best time of their lives!

You can see Zaya synchronizing her lips with the audio that says: "No, I didn't slap her, I just hit the five of them with her face,quot;.

In response, the father looks at her and then at the camera and back with a hilariously confused facial expression, playing his part very well!

Fans loved the TikTok clip as much as they loved her bright red hair and Zaya's pink hair!

The colors complemented each other and looked very stylish on them and many recognized it in the comment section.

@ mrwade3 !!!!! #ZayaWade ♬ original sound – lightycxrson

But red hair is actually the second color that man tries in just two days!

The day before this TikTok red hair reveal, Dwyane turned to her IG account to show off her pink hair, much like her daughter's hue, Saya was rocking in the clip.

At the same time, it is not impossible that the photo has been filtered to look pink when it was actually red from the start!

Or who knows! He could have been experimenting and eventually wanted to darken the color a bit, so he ended up being a redhead!

Either way, it's safe to say it looks great with both hair colors! What is your favorite? Do you have another color in mind that you would like the man to try in the midst of this quarantine?



