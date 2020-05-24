Dwyane Wade dyed her hair pink to match her daughter Zaya and, excuse me, there is something in my eye

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13
<pre><pre>Dwyane Wade dyed her hair pink to match her daughter Zaya and, excuse me, there is something in my eye
%MINIFYHTMLc878700d36b134dd2679e86a55b33bf512%

%MINIFYHTMLc878700d36b134dd2679e86a55b33bf513%

I'll just say it: Dwyane Wade wins the Father of the Year award this year.

… to be an amazing father overall, he takes the trophy.

As if he needed even more evidence that Dwyane is the coolest dad on the planet, he posted this 🔥 photo of himself swinging pink hair to match Zaya's pink hairstyle:

Dwyane must have been feeling, because she decided to go a step further and dyed her hair a deep red soon after:

%MINIFYHTMLc878700d36b134dd2679e86a55b33bf514%

On TikTok, the retired NBA player posted a video of him and Zaya hugging their new look, looking completely rude in a sleek pool and car:

Gabrielle Union republished the TikTok in her Instagram Stories with the caption "Zaya and Dwyane broke up,quot;, and, yes, she would have to agree:

Instagram: @gabunion

The confidence that a child has when surrounded by love and support. Wow. I love watching him

Here are many more years of the Wades family flourishing here and showing everyone else what unconditional love really looks like 🥂.

Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!

%MINIFYHTMLc878700d36b134dd2679e86a55b33bf515%

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here