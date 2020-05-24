Dwyane Wade debuts a huge transformation with her fiery red hair

Red hot, hot, hot!

Dwyane Wade Not one for the boring, basic style.

If anything, the 38-year-old basketball pro is one of the few male stars to dress up in fun and style. Whether it's after an important game, during a date with your wife Gabrielle Union or enjoying downtime at home, Wade has discovered fashion.

On Saturday, it showed once again why it's on our style inspiration boards. The NBA star debuted fiery red hair on social media, and only he was able to achieve such a bold and bright hair color.

"When they think they know, change it," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo showing her eccentric outfit. In fact, her outfit matched her new & # 39; do and beanie & # 39 ;.

Gabrielle seemed to love her husband's gaze because she was excited about her great transformation. "No Fux Given D is the best," he said.

Furthermore, it also seems that Dwyane is not the only one in the household who changed his & # 39; doing & # 39 ;. Daughter Zaya wade He also rocked a hair color similar to his father's.

The father-daughter duo showcased their new hairstyles on TikTok with videos that would give anyone a great FOMO.