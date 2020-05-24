Driver dies after colliding with an Arlington fire truck on the side of the highway – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver died Sunday morning after police said he crashed into an Arlington Fire Department truck on the side of Interstate-20.

Police said officers and the fire department were responding to an accident that involved an overturned vehicle in block 600 of I-20 heading east around 12:45 a.m.

Police said one of the department's fire trucks had its emergency lights on and was in the left lane and on the shoulder of the road when another vehicle "did not move,quot; and crashed into the rear of that truck.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the fire truck was taken to the hospital, but died later in the morning. His identity has not yet been revealed.

No other injuries were reported at the accident scene.