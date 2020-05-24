Dr. Dre explains how much he would have hated to appear as a rapper in the age of social media

Social media has a bad reputation today. It's not uncommon for celebrities and other performing artists to criticize social media for the way it seems to highlight people's worst qualities.

Also, the fact that many people can hide behind an avatar or sometimes just a username only intensifies their bitterness towards others. They can let others know how they really feel, which is not always so positive. Even Dr. Dre admitted his uncertainty as to whether it had been a good thing in his own career.

During a new conversation with GQ magazine, Dr. Dre explained that he would hate to create a career in the advent of social media. His business partner in the $ 1 billion deal with Apple, Jimmy Iovine, also shared his thoughts on the matter.

Dre is reportedly not the type of person to use social media anyway. On his Twitter account, for example, Dre admits that even he is not the one managing his account. Dre explained in the new interview with GQ that when you use social media, the mystery or the "mystique,quot;, as the artist explained, is completely destroyed.

Dre went on to say that he likes to keep people alert and not know what he is doing every moment of the day. Jimmy Iovine, on the other hand, joked that there were some things that a much older man should not do.

One of them is "wearing a V-neck,quot; and the other "going to Instagram,quot;. Dre said in response that he actually owns multiple V-neck shirts. As noted above, this would not be the first time that a celebrity commented on the negative aspects of social media culture.

In fact, it's not uncommon for artists and celebrities to take a break from social media due to the endless comments they get from people, many of which are quite abusive and mean.

Ad

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian complained about the same thing, stating that the reason for her decline in posts had to do with the commentators' vitriol.



Post views:

0 0