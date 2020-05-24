DoT: DoT Selects MSTC to Conduct Spectrum Auction – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLd57b0be6f38b157ef61c22a5da1fb0b113% %MINIFYHTMLd57b0be6f38b157ef61c22a5da1fb0b113%

New Delhi: The telecommunications department selected public sector company MSTC Ltd on Friday as an auctioneer to carry out the next round of spectrum sales. According to official sources, the DoT has issued the letter of intent to the MSTC.

It may take around two months for MSTC Ltd to design and develop software for the electronic spectrum auction, which may lead to the start of the wave tender in the second half of September or early October, they said.



"MSTC Limited has been selected as an auctioneer after the qualified financial bids were opened today," said one source.

The public sector company held coal auctions in early 2015 that were held after the Supreme Court canceled the coal mine allotment in September 2014. It is also conducting auctions for various central and state government departments.

This is the first time that MSTC has been selected to handle the spectrum auction.

MSTC has been able to overcome the services offering of the Tata group company and Ahmedabad-based electronic procurement technologies that had previously held spectrum auctions.

e-Procurement Technologies managed the spectrum auction in 2012, 2013 and 2014, while mjunction was selected as the auctioneer for the offers made in 2015 and 2016.