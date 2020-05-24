Donna Morrissey, longtime American Red Cross executive, dies of COVID-19

American Red Cross executive Donna Morrissey died of complications from the coronavirus on Friday at the age of 51.

Morrissey, originally from Newton, worked at the American Red Cross for 17 years as its communications director for the Northeast Division. She was also director of national associations for the American Red Cross Biomedical Services at the time of her death.

"Donna was a dedicated, kind and talented humanitarian who, during her many years with our organization, worked daily to encourage the need for life-saving blood donations and at the same time deployed in numerous large-scale disasters and victim events massive including Superstorm Sandy, Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Pulse Nightclub shooting and Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, to name a few, "the American Red Cross said in a statement." She never hesitated to do everything. go out of their way to help those in need during their most devastating moments, be it a hand to hold or a shoulder to cry on. "

Before joining the American Red Cross, Morrissey worked for the Archdiocese of Boston as a cabinet secretary for public relations and communications for two years. During his tenure as a spokesman, Morrissey worked the first 16 months of the clergy sexual abuse scandal that plagued the Archdiocese of Boston. She was also the first lay woman and the youngest member to be appointed cabinet secretary to the archdiocese.

"It has been very challenging," Morrissey said in a March 2003 speech to the Boston chapter of the Public Relations Society of America about working during the sex abuse scandal. "There are times when I go home and … cry and sob."

Morrissey graduated from Newton North High School in 1986 and graduated from Boston College in 1990 with a degree in communications. She worked for Boston WCVB and WBZ television stations as an assigned editor in the years after her college graduation.

Morrissey was one of the seven children of William Morrissey and Donna Cosgrove Morrissey.

“She was the reference person in the family. She was a mentor, "Morrissey's sister Johanna told the Boston Globe." Not only was she like a second mother to me, she was a best friend. There was nothing she wouldn't do for her family. "

Morrissey shared in a Facebook post in April that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus three weeks earlier in March.

"The journey has not been easy," wrote Morrissey. “I'm going to beat this one! But people need to kidnap. Don't risk it! This has devastated my body and, frankly, I have never felt worse in my life.

"At least I had the foresight to have my cheetah pillow and blanket with me," added Morrissey. “Every day they change how long the virus lasts and how long it will be in pain. They say you could have symptoms for a month or more. Please, please take it seriously! Our lives depend on it!"

After being admitted to Cape Cod Hospital, Morrissey was transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, where she died on Friday.

"It was very brave and heartwarming during this time," Johanna told the Boston Globe.

"When he heard he was going to use a fan, instead of getting mad, he was comforting us," added Johanna. "She said,‘ I don't regret it. I want to survive, I want to live, but I have been very blessed. "

Morrissey leaves his mother, three brothers, and three sisters. A funeral mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for Morrissey will be announced at a later date.