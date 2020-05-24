Donald Trump criticizes Joe Scarborough on social media for the sudden death of a 28-year-old woman

On Saturday, President Donald Trump questioned the role of Joe Scarborough in the sudden death of a former employee. Variety reported on the president's tweet in which he questioned Joe's role in the death of the 28-year-old woman who died suddenly in Joe's office shortly before he quit working in Congress.

Lori Bolterstein Klausutis reportedly worked for Joe Scarborough when he was the United States Representative for Florida. Trump asked on his account today if the government would ever open the unsolved case involving Joe Scarborough and the woman who worked for him.

The president also pointed out a series of apparently suspicious details.

Completely unfounded conspiracy. Only for. Stop spreading it, stop creating paranoia. It will destroy us. https://t.co/XgDl6LmANb – Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) May 24, 2020

Trump asked in the tweet, "Did you get rid of the murder?" On May 12, Trump also asked how he managed to leave Congress so quietly and quickly. The president referred to Joe as "crazy work."

At the time of her death, Lori was working as a constituent services coordinator in Fort Walton, Florida. He died suddenly at age 28, but an autopsy later revealed that he had a heart condition that no one knew about.

When will they open an unsolved case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida? Did he run away with the murder? Some people think yes. Why did Congress leave so quietly and quickly? It is not obvious? What is happening now? Total madness! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020

He passed out and hit his head on the table, which was what caused his death. Florida police concluded that the death was clearly an accident and that no foul play was involved. According to the story, Joe announced his departure from Congress about a month before she died.

Trump, and many other social media users, have argued that his sudden death was "suspicious." Trump also asked why or how his body ended up under his desk with a "blow to the head." Trump wrote again, "Keep digging, use forensic geniuses."

As most know, Trump and Joe Scarborough have often clashed with each other in the past. Previously, Donald was infuriated for drawing attention to Mika Brzezinski's alleged plastic surgery operations.

Ad

Additionally, Trump described Mika as "dumb as a rock," while repeatedly pointing to the sudden death of Joe's former employee.



Post views:

5 5