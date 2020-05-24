Donald Trump Creates "# You're Not Black,quot; Merchandise After Joe Biden's Charlamagne Tha God Interview

In case you missed it, earlier this weekend Joe Biden and Charlamagne Tha God had a short interview for The breakfast club in which the two discussed a number of issues.

However, the conversation quickly turned sour, at least according to social media users, when Joe Biden said, "You're not black," to voters who have to consider voting for him or Donald Trump. While the Charlamagne-Joe interview remained cordial, many people online were unhappy, except for Trump, who took this opportunity as a bonus.

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has chosen to capitalize on the occasion by using the comment "You are not black,quot; for his campaign merchandise.

Since the Trump campaign began, his team has capitalized on the controversies of the day, even when Chris Cuomo told a man he was going to be thrown down the stairs after being called "Fredo," a reference to the legendary movie, The Godfather.

Katrina Pierson, senior advisor to the Trump campaign, said in a statement that "white liberal elitists,quot; have been trying to tell black Americans how they should vote for years. And Joe Biden's recent comment was just one example of that.

After the controversy, Biden apologized and expressed his regret for being so "chivalrous,quot;, adding that he should not have been a "wise guy,quot; during the conversation.

As noted above, this will not be the first time that Trump capitalizes on a political controversy to generate funds for his own campaign. When Chris Cuomo was recorded on tape shouting blasphemies at another man for calling him "Fredo," Trump and his team quickly began producing "Fredo,quot; shirts, along with an image of Chris.

As a consequence, CNN refused to fire Chris and was behind him the entire way. As fans of The Godfather You know, Fredo is one of the three brothers in the movie, and he eventually betrays his younger brother, Michael.

The term "Fredo,quot; is now a term intended to describe a traitor of the same type.



