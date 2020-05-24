(CNN) – Do you still have that furry quarantine look? Or maybe that unfortunate attempt at a DIY haircut? Up News Info has just what you need to help you. The network has announced a new one-hour special titled "Haircut Night in America,quot;. Arguably the most useful event of our time, and will be hosted by married actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.

The special will feature some of America's best stylists to guide celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, and hockey superstar P.K. Subban – as well as front-line healthcare workers through the perfect DIY haircut from home. Yes, color and style will be included.

"After almost three months of social estrangement," say the people behind the show, "the time has come for people to take care of hair into their own hands. At Night Haircut Night in America & # 39 ;, the best Stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a & # 39; long cut & # 39; from their homes and reveal the final look no matter what the result. "

Up News Info emphasizes that the special occurred remotely with "extensive security precautions." The special will air on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Up News Info.

