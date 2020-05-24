Do Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have twins? This is the question many people are asking because of an article in the next issue of Star magazine on June 1, 2020. Fans have speculated that things are moving much faster between Gwen and Blake than they are leaving. see the public. For example, many people suspect that Blake and Gwen have already married and are convinced that Gwen is pregnant. That's why they believe the couple bought a $ 13 million home in Los Angeles, even though they are currently quarantined in Oklahoma. Fans also suspect that Gwen has been wearing baggy clothes because she is covering a baby bump!

Now Star magazine reports that Gwen Stefani is pregnant with twins, but no one has confirmed her report along with speculation that the couple secretly married.

An unidentified source told Star that Gwen Stefani is pregnant with twins!

"Blake has been pampering Gwen and making sure she has everything she needs at all times. Gwen always wanted a little girl, so having two is beyond her wildest dreams. They are both on cloud nine."

According to the publication, the couple tried to have children naturally, but at Gwen's advanced maternal age (in October she turned 51) they had to resort to IVF.

The source continued to state the following.

"It was always Blake and Gwen's preference to have children naturally, although they did explore all the other options, including surrogacy and adoption. Their bodies are in such good shape that she felt safe. Now, they are both so grateful that they could make it happen. "

Again, neither Gwen Stefani nor Blake Shelton have made any statements that they plan to have a baby, have a baby, or that Gwen conceived twins through IVF.

Furthermore, while people speculate about Gwen's possible pregnancy, the tabloids also report that Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton's ex-wife, is trying to conceive a baby with her husband Brendan McLoughlin.

What do you think about the report? Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having twins? Is Gwen Stefani pregnant?

