Dismissed NASCAR driver Kyle Larson races to World of Outlaws victory

Kyle Larson is trying to rebuild his racing career from scratch, although getting him off the ground might be the most appropriate cliche after Saturday.

%MINIFYHTML2b8ba7d73bc1514656636115d90918d711% %MINIFYHTML2b8ba7d73bc1514656636115d90918d711%

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver got a huge boost when he won a World of Outlaws race this weekend in Pevely, Missouri, about 30 miles south of downtown St. Louis.

LARSON TIMELINE: Why was he expelled and when can he return?

He's a World of Outlaws driver right now because he was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR, and he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing, for uttering a racial slur during a live iRacing event. He is allowed to compete in the series because he completed sensitivity training. Separately, he apologized for what he said.

Larson, 27, looked to what he could expect after his Saturday night win, which earned him the top prize of $ 20,000.

"I can't thank each of you enough," he told fans at Federated Auto Parts Raceway on I-55, according to NBCSports.com. "Everyone watches DirtVision at home. All my followers. It means a lot, and I can't wait to start my journey and see where my future is going from here."

This weekend, he showed off the talent that made him one of NASCAR's best young drivers. He set a record in qualifying Friday with a lap of less than 10 seconds, finished second in that night's event, and then walked away for victory on Saturday after leader Sheldon Haudenschild broke with 16 laps remaining.

The victory was Larson's first in five races in the series this year and World of Outlaws' ninth overall victory overall.