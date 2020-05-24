Diddy's ex-girlfriend Cassie shows off her body after pregnancy! (Photos)

R,amp;B singer and model Cassie is probably best known for being the girlfriend of Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs. But the two separated two years ago, and Cassie later met and married her new husband, Alex Fine.

Now MTO News has pictures of what it looks like now.

In December Cassie and Alex welcomed their first child, a girl named Frankie, to the world.

Less than 6 months later, Cassie is showing off her post-baby body. And it looks great.

The paparazzi met Cassie when she was throwing out the trash yesterday.

Look at her:

Cassie announced she was pregnant a few years ago on Instagram. The announcement came nearly eight months after Cassie parted ways with her old love, Diddy, 50. Diddy and Cassie had been together since 2007, and, just two months after the split, Cassie and Alex, 26, went public with their relationship.

"Can't I wait to meet our baby?" Cassie captioned photos of her and Alex in a car together. "I love you always and forever,quot;.