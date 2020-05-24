Cynthia Bailey tells fans she wrote the foreword to Mike Hill's memory

Cynthia Bailey announced to her fans and followers that she wrote the prologue to Mike Hill's memoir called "Open Mike,quot;. I could not be more proud of him, as you will see in the caption he used below.

& # 39; Guess what? I wrote my fiancé's foreword @itsmikehill memoirs #openmike! Reading this book is part of the reason I fell in love with this man. I don't think I would be with him today if I hadn't written it. Its truth, vulnerability and transparency was raw but refreshing. Don't take my word, read it yourself. It is available for pre-order! Cynthia captioned her post.

Mike skipped the comments and said, ‘Thanks for supporting me. Thanks for everything baby! I love you! & # 39;

A commenter said: ‘The photo of you holding the microphone behind him is 💣🔥🔥 Is that the back cover or is the image in the book. I💜it and the title with your name Open Mike..Brilliant. "

Someone else posted this message: "As an Australian who has seen you both on a reality show, I am intrigued by this book and must read … PS: I love to see you and your family."

Another follower said, "I can't wait to read it girl! I know it's good! Congratulations to both of you!" And someone else posted this message: "Go ahead, Cynthia and Mike! I'm happy for you! Since the I followed both of them, I realized how humble they remain in all circumstances. That is the key 🔑 to your success. You do not have to leave your CHARACTER to impress others. Especially those thirsty people who need WATER 💦! So 👍🏾. I follow the ones I see make the difference and have meaning. Some are here just for (email protected) which can SPIRAL DOWN very quickly! Be you always! Cynthia, you are still cordial and elegant at the RHOA . Never let a chic take you out of your space. You handle those who taste you very well. I give you much credit for that sister! @Itsmikehill May GOD continue to BLESS you both. Peace. & # 39;

The other day, Cynthia revealed a beauty trick for her fans.



