Cyclone Amphan: Cyclone Amphan: Telecommunication networks operating at 65-70 pc capacity in affected districts, says COAI – Latest News

New Delhi: Telecommunication networks continued to operate at 65-70 percent capacity on the third day after Super Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc on the coastal districts of West Bengal, the Association of Mobile Phone Operators of India said on Friday. (COAI). Continued power outages, frequent fiber outages and electrical cables on the roads have made restoring telecommunications networks a difficult task, COAI said.

However, telecoms companies expect 90 percent services to be operational on Sunday night.

"There are continuous power outages and frequent fiber outages, therefore telecommunications networks were working at a level of 65-70 percent today. Power restoration work is underway. We expect the networks to reach a level 85-90 percent on Sunday night, "said COAI Director General. Rajan S Mathews said.

Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal were severely affected by the cyclone.



The cyclone-affected areas have around 8,500 mobile towers in which around 36,000 base stations from different operators operate.

"One company logged 100 fiber outages in one hour on Friday. Even fiber links to mobile towers being repaired are also being damaged."

"There are electrical cables on the roads in various places, making it difficult for personnel to move. Once power is restored, most of the network will be operational," Mathews said.

He said that Bharti Airtel has brought in around 100 people for restoration work.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea also have around 60-70 people each who are continually on the ground to repair the network.