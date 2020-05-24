Cycling Fremont Transients Jailed for Robbery, Arson, Vandalism in 2 Incidents in Same House – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged a 32-year-old Fremont bystander with crimes in a couple of incidents, Fremont police said.

%MINIFYHTML1e494de675f93a87c8010593ed2e2a4c13% %MINIFYHTML1e494de675f93a87c8010593ed2e2a4c13%

Héctor Molina was booked into the Santa Rita prison on Thursday on charges including burglary and arson at a residence on Wednesday and vandalism involving the same victim on May 17.

Both incidents at a house in Fremont's Brookvale neighborhood were recorded on surveillance video.

On Wednesday, a resident of the house returned and her grandmother told her about the noises heard in the attached garage around noon. The resident discovered that a side entrance to the garage had been kicked open and a box had been burned inside. However, the box stopped burning before the fire spread, police said.

The house's surveillance system showed a man walking to the garage door shortly before noon and then biking.

%MINIFYHTML1e494de675f93a87c8010593ed2e2a4c14% %MINIFYHTML1e494de675f93a87c8010593ed2e2a4c14%

The house had been destroyed on May 17, and the resident told police that he believed the subject of the video of that incident, which showed that the front door had been struck with an ax and a broken window, looked the same as the person seen entering and leaving the garage

Fremont detectives determined that Molina was the same person in both videos, each time wearing the same clothes and arriving and leaving the scene by bicycle.

Officers who followed up another arson call Thursday found Molina in the area and arrested him with a court order in an unrelated case.

Police are investigating the links between the incidents and ask anyone with information to contact Detective T. MacDonald at [email protected] or (510) 790-6900.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.