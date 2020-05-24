CrossFit, boutique gym owners ask Governor Walz to allow reopening June 1 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb0df50683ffad9f70aee5cbfa3d04db311% %MINIFYHTMLb0df50683ffad9f70aee5cbfa3d04db311%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Small boutique gym owners ask Gov. Tim Walz to let them open June 1.

Julie Gronquist owns the Balance for Life Fitness Center in Arden Hills. She filed a petition on behalf of the owners of the fitness studios in Minnesota, asking Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to rank them differently than the big gyms.

The petition has more than 1,600 signatures. Gronquist says that not all gyms should be under the same umbrella.

“There is great variation in our industry. For example, one of the women I spoke to the other day owns a Pilates studio, and only she and one other person work at it, "said Gronquist." But they are grouped in the same category as a very health club. 200,000 square foot large. "

A group of Minnesota CrossFit-affiliated gym owners have a similar mission. They also don't think they fall into the same category as the big gyms, and they want to open on June 1. Matthew Meyer, owner of CrossFit Sabertooth in Northeast Minneapolis, says he's ready to go, too. Tape the areas where each person will stay while exercising with tape. He says CrossFit gyms are a 100% controlled environment.

“When an athlete enters, he has a place to go. They have all their equipment they need there. They have their sanitation team there, ”said Meyer. “They are going to disinfect their equipment before training. They will disinfect it later. And a coach will be there to guide you through the class. So we have control over the flow of things. "

Owners can also limit how many people come and go with class registration.

