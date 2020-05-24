Creator Vicky Jones in Season 2 and Tonight's Alternate Ending – Up News Info

Warning: The following interview contains spoilers for tonight's season finale from To run, "Trick", on HBO

In just seven episodes, HBO's first season of to run He has reached the end of the line with Billy and Ruby (Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever) finally arriving at Union Station in Los Angeles.

That was always part of their plan: the former lovers made a pact that each of them would text the other "Run" and the other reply with "Run", they would break whatever they were doing in life (married or not), meet at Grand Central Station in New York and travel to Los Angeles. At the end of their journey, they would decide whether to stay together or not.

But there was a bump on the way back in episode 5 for the two of them when they ran into Billy's former assistant and lover, Fiona (Archie Panjabi). He had a bag of money that he had accumulated with Billy from his self-help business, and he jumped off the train in the middle of nowhere. Billy and Ruby followed her, and finally Fiona fell to her death through a farm window, being impaled by thorns. Billy admits to Ruby that he "released" Fiona, and she slipped out the window. Tonight Billy and Ruby finally returned to their original train to Los Angeles after Fiona's death. But they left too many tracks behind, upon encountering a taxidermist, Laurel (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who left them at the train station. Laurel also discovered Fiona's body at her friend's farm and called the police. Laurel soon connects with Sheriff Cloud's deputy chief, who is investigating Fiona's death. The last time we saw Cloud tonight, he was trying to locate Billy for questioning. Before entering Union Station, Ruby learns of Billy's true intention regarding his "Run" deal after discovering a video Fiona sent in her email: It wasn't necessarily because Billy loved Ruby, it was all it was part of an experiment a book had.

Billy leaves the station in Los Angeles to find Ruby with her husband Laurence (Rich Sommer) and their two children. He calls Ruby "girl," which only insults her when she responds, "I'm not a baby." Billy approaches Ruby exclaiming, "I don't care that you saw that video, it was months ago, it has nothing to do with the last week." Ruby says to Billy, "You're an asshole!" As Laurence walks away a little, Billy expresses his heart to Ruby: “Everything I said on the train is true. I don't want you to miss me, I want you to choose me. I'm about to be arrested and face this shit storm on my own … So, admit that I love you. "

All of this was met with a cold and hard look from Ruby, who walks away with her family.

Now what?

to run Creator Vicky Jones is here to explain.

So we are left with this cliffhanger. Can you give us an idea of ​​where season 2 will go? Will it be a reboot in which Rich Sommer's Laurence challenges Ruby and runs away next season? Or will Season 2 focus on Billy and Ruby as fugitives?

Vicky Jones: I can't say too much. We do not know yet. But, you don't have an actor like Rich Sommer and you don't make the most of something like that. Of course, we chose it on purpose because we knew we wanted to tell more of that story, but at the same time it's called to run, and thus the show has a forward momentum. We cannot stand still in history.

Do you already have season 2 written or are you currently writing it?

Jones: Oh no. Not yet confirmed. We would love, we would love, we would love to keep going and keep running. I certainly have a thousand ideas.

Kate Dennis, left, directed four episodes of "Run" with Vicky Jones, right.

The reason I asked was because, given the coronavirus pandemic, I was wondering how that might be forcing you to rethink future scenes. For example, it will be very difficult to film crowd scenes.

Jones: It makes us think. Suddenly you think, well, is that impossible in terms of the background artists? And also, I mean, do you want to watch a show where the coronavirus has happened? You quickly realize that this is not our job. We don't want to stop at this difficult and unusual moment in our existence. It is a very strange reality in which we are living. Sorry, but I think we would just ignore it in terms of trying to put it in the story. In terms of mass scenes and things like that, you know we have to shoot for what works for the story. I feel like there is a truth to be found between Ruby and Billy, and there is a truth that finds them. It is just a matter of finding out what that is.

While we always knew that Billy and Ruby's adventure would end in Los Angeles, was that always the end they had in mind? Or were there other options?

Jones: We certainly had many other options, and we had one in which, for example, when she found out about the camp, she felt that he had completely betrayed her, and we think that maybe he will be turned into the police and they don't succeed. LA together. But I had the feeling that we really had to do the whole trip. I felt bad until we realized that we had to get to the other end of the country, because they had said at first that there was something about that promise that they had made to each other that they were going to do. and they were going to end; that they were going to find out how they felt when they got to the end there. That lends itself to the final decisions we make.

But there was something about (that option) that left us a little cold. There is something unique about these two in that they promised each other that they went from coast to coast. That experience was going to tell them the truth about how they felt about each other.

And, of course, what happens is that it did not come from an emotional revelation, but they gave it that time. That time and that space have been given, and that feeling is like traveling on a train. The metaphor for that means we need to see this through to the end, before jumping.

Will Phoebe Waller Bridge character Laurel make it to season 2?

Jones: I do not think so. She has her job.

Can you talk about how Phoebe worked with you as an executive producer? Terry Winter and Tim Van Patten once told us that when it came to episodes of Boardwalk Empire (after the pilot), the EP Martin Scorsese would provide "precision bombardment" notes. Is that what Phoebe does? In an interview we had with her last year, she was very specific when she mentioned that to run It was completely your show.

Jones: Awwww. Well yes, I mean she has always been very supportive of me. Even though she's been very busy, she wanted to be on the show and keep going all the way. It has always been my dream to write for her. It is the first time that I write about, and it makes my imagination grow immediately and I can think of thousands of things I would like to see it do.

And in terms of its precision bombardment, yes, I mean that its precision bombardment is exactly what it does. She is extraordinary and has such a deep insight and has wonderful ideas, and is always very generous. She will say "How about this?" With this incredible laugh in his voice, and it will be an incredible idea. My answer is always "Yes, can I have that?". He has an incredible insight into what will work for his character and other characters that helped everything dance.

Was there any other inspiration for this series outside of the "running" joke that you and Phoebe had?

Jones: I always wanted to write an irregular romance. For me, the most romantic things are not the same as the most romantic things for other people. That feeling where you can say anything and be accepted and still be loved, you know, for me it is really very romantic, even if it generates bad behavior. I adore that notion of truth and honesty within a couple in which they love each other and how that generates friction and anger between them. I've always loved it ‘Will they do it? Won't they be part of a relationship and the honeymoon phase, and those moments when a couple goes crazy, but still, they are madly in love? And I guess I thought I could write my own version of that in terms of the way I've experienced it, whereby the best relationships I've ever had have been between two very solid equals who question each other's intellect, but constantly question each one. motives of others. It is the most intoxicating romance. I didn't want to write a romance about two people who are together because they are sweet together, but two people who bring out that side. Especially on Ruby's side: she is a woman who remembers a relationship in which she felt very different about herself. And I think it's about crucially depending on a boy, but it's about meeting through his past. Also interesting are those little moments where you are amazed at what comes out of his mouth in a relationship, but the fact that he's brave enough to say it and feels loved enough to say it, that's what makes him one grow up.