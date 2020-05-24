COVID-19 testing increases in Colorado as confirmed cases rise to 24,174 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML04b5fc8fb3f353f2df3db17c7e2b501b13% %MINIFYHTML04b5fc8fb3f353f2df3db17c7e2b501b13%

Tests have confirmed 24,174 cases of new coronaviruses in Colorado, and 1,332 people infected with the virus have died, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment count on Sunday night.

The number of cases increased by 210, with five more deaths since Saturday.

The number of people tested for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus, reached 150,308, according to the latest state records. More than 2,500 people were evaluated in one day. The actual number of people in Colorado with COVID-19 is believed to be several times greater than the number confirmed by tests.

On Sunday, state records showed 4,119 people have been hospitalized with the virus since it was first detected in Colorado in March.

State health officials were tracking 264 outbreaks in nursing homes, factories, prisons, and other group settings.

The health department has changed the way it reports virus-related deaths, listing the number of deaths among people with the virus (1,332), as well as the number of deaths directly attributed to COVID-19 on a death certificate. : 1,088.

The virus is believed to spread mainly from person to person through respiratory drops produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These drops can fall into the mouth or nose of close people or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Officials from the US Centers for Disease Control. USA They say the virus is more likely to spread when people are in close contact with each other, within about 6 feet. It is possible for a person to obtain COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus, and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. This is not believed to be the primary way the virus spreads. Health experts say they are still learning more about this virus.

But it is clear that the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily. Health officials monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic say it appears to be spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles.

