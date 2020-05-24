Coronavirus symptoms are more severe for cigarette smokers – BGR

Coronavirus symptoms tend to be more severe for smokers.

Cigarette users are at higher risk since their lungs have more receptors than the coronavirus needs to catch on.

A recent study found that Covid-19 smokers are 14% more likely to end up in hospital than nonsmokers.

Although anyone can get coronavirus, there are some groups of people who are particularly prone to experiencing severe symptoms. It has been widely documented, for example, that men over the age of 70 have a higher risk of dying than anyone else.

People with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes and obesity are also more likely to experience severe coronavirus symptoms. And looking at how coronavirus can do a lot of damage to the lungs, it's perhaps not surprising that a new study finds that smokers, especially lifelong smokers, are more likely to get sick from the coronavirus than nonsmokers.

According to Imperial College London, smokers are 14% more likely to end up in the hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms than nonsmokers:

Smokers were also 29% more likely to report more than 5 symptoms associated with COVID-19 and 50% more likely to report more than 10, including loss of smell, skipping meals, tiredness, diarrhea, confusion, or pain. muscular. Additionally, smokers were more than twice as likely as nonsmokers to end up in the hospital with severe symptoms of COVID-19 who tested positive for the disease.

An earlier study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 12.3% of coronavirus victims who smoke end up in the ICU or on a ventilator compared to 4.7% of coronavirus victims who don't smoke.

Research has shown that coronavirus affects smokers more seriously because cigarette smoke increases the number of ACE2 receptors in the respiratory tract that coronavirus tends to become hooked on. How LiveScience notes that this "leaves the organ vulnerable to damage caused by the coronavirus."

While the tissues exposed to the smoke harbored more ACE2 receptors, the team was unable to determine which specific cells contained the receptor. By examining which proteins appeared in which cells, the team discovered that ACE2 appeared in cells that process oxygen and carbon dioxide in the lungs, known as type 2 alveolar cells. But primarily, the receptors appeared in cells that secrete a similar fluid. to mucus in the airways, known as goblet and club cells. Non-smokers carry most of their goblet and club cells in the nose and throat, but in smokers, the cells also begin to accumulate in the lungs, the authors found. "What they suggest is that when you smoke you have an increase in goblet cells (in the lower respiratory tract), and that is definitely true," Christenson said.

In a related note, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said he is cautiously optimistic about a possible coronavirus vaccine that will emerge in the coming months. Still, we shouldn't expect a miracle shot anytime soon. At best, a vaccine could be available sometime in early 2021.

