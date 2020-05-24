Coronavirus (MN): total positive cases exceed 20K; 17 additional deaths – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5ccb6fc9332d03ef2fcc853be760e77b13% %MINIFYHTML5ccb6fc9332d03ef2fcc853be760e77b13%

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases exceeded 20,000 in Minnesota, authorities said Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 730 additional cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths.

Additional cases bring the state total to 20,573; Of these, 553 are currently hospitalized. 14,115 no longer require insulation.

The death toll in the state now stands at 869, and the vast majority of cases occur in long-term care facilities. Of the 17 deaths on Sunday, 12 took place at those facilities.

Coronavirus: Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

%MINIFYHTML5ccb6fc9332d03ef2fcc853be760e77b14% %MINIFYHTML5ccb6fc9332d03ef2fcc853be760e77b14%

Last week there were two daily highs in the number of deaths from COVID-19, with 32 reported on Thursday and 33 on Friday. The tests are also increasing; In the last 24 hours, 8,471 tests have been processed. The state hopes to eventually administer 20,000 a day.

MDH officials continue to say that the number of cases is preliminary and does not reflect the actual number of cases statewide. With more evidence, the state will receive more accurate information.

RELATED: National Guard Offers Free COVID-19 Tests at 6 Gun Stores Across State: No Symptoms Needed

On this Memorial Day weekend, the Minnesota National Guard is conducting free trials at six armory sites across the state. The premises will be open from 10 a.m. at 5 p.m., Sunday and Monday.

"We wanted to make it available to as many people as possible in the state," said Maj. Scott Hawks. Those interested in the test do not need health insurance or proof of identification.

The national guard hopes to deliver results by phone call within 48 hours.