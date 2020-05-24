Cooler, chance of thunderstorms on Sunday

%MINIFYHTML34de4490c2865854420cedd3e6e67a8813% %MINIFYHTML34de4490c2865854420cedd3e6e67a8813%

Denver will be cooler on Sunday and some parts of the state could see severe weather.

High temperatures in the Denver metro area are expected to be 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There is also a good chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are also possible today on the plains, especially south of I-70, the warned weather service.

%MINIFYHTML34de4490c2865854420cedd3e6e67a8814% %MINIFYHTML34de4490c2865854420cedd3e6e67a8814%

It is likely to rain and snow in the mountains. They said locations above 10,000 feet could see 3-8 inches of snow. However, most mountain villages can expect to see less than an inch of accumulation.

Memorial Day is expected to be a bit warmer in the metropolitan area, with a high temperature of around 65 degrees and a slight chance of rain and severe weather. The sun is expected to actually return on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 80, the weather service predicts.