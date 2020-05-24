Colorado restaurants closed during COVID-19 pandemic could soon reopen – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd76335e093e0a0da27caa024c1cbfafa13% %MINIFYHTMLd76335e093e0a0da27caa024c1cbfafa13%

Colorado restaurants that closed for weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic could soon reopen for a limited dinner according to guidelines that state health officials finalized on Sunday night.

No more than 50 people, or half the normal maximum occupancy, may dine at restaurants that meet the guidelines and restrictions. Food collection and delivery would still be encouraged.

Governor Jared Polis is expected to present details on Monday. No date has been given for the reopening.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment have been working with restaurant owners for the past week developing guidelines and protection protocols that restaurants should follow.

Dining in the open air would also be encouraged. State health officials recommend that restaurants work with local authorities to receive permission for a larger outdoor dining.

Health officials said any restaurant that can meet the guidelines can reopen. Among the requirements:

– Tables should be at least 6 feet apart.

– Restaurant employees would have to wear face masks.

– All shared surfaces and spaces should be cleaned and disinfected between the seats.

– Groups of people who dine together should stay together without mixing.

– No more than eight people could sit together.

– Restaurants should encourage or require reservations.

