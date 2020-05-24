Colorado National Guard to Perform Military Helicopter Overflights on Memorial Day

%MINIFYHTML77d3cc70b8e81d3fd33aeeb931e1c4b913% %MINIFYHTML77d3cc70b8e81d3fd33aeeb931e1c4b913%

Colorado National Guard pilots plan to fly helicopters over the Denver, Colorado Springs and Western Slope subways on Monday in a commemorative salute to Colorado residents who died on overseas missions and to health and medical services workers. emergencies that help residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 9 a.m. until noon, pilots will fly one CH-47 Chinook, two UH-60 Black Hawks, one Lakota LUH-72, and two UH-60s. The pilots plan to fly three routes: two along the Front Range and one in the Western Slope.

"We are truly excited that the leadership of the US Army has allowed us to focus some of our training hours to thank our veterans and healthcare workers and first responders who care for them in these difficult times," said United States Army Colonel William Gentle. “This Memorial Day is unique, but no less important than any other in our nation's history. We must never forget those who have sacrificed so much to keep this great nation free. "

Colorado National Guard officials said people searching for helicopters should maintain safe distances in accordance with COVID-19 control protocols.

Here are approximate locations and times that helicopters will likely be visible:

Route 1

8:30 a.m. – Buckley AFB

8:45 a.m. – Centenario Airport, Centenario

10 a.m. – J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker

10:10 a.m. – Highlands Ranch

10:15 a.m. – Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood

10:20 a.m. – Arvada

10:25 a.m. – Thornton

10:35 a.m. – Denver

10:45 a.m. – Centennial Airport

Route 2

10:55 a.m. – Centennial Airport

11:30 a.m. – Colorado Springs

Noon – Buckley AFB

Route 3

9 a.m. – High Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (plaster)

9:25 a.m. – Rifle

9:50 a.m. – Grand Junction

10:15 a.m. – Montrose / Fuel

11:30 a.m. – Silverton

12:25 p.m. – Gunnision

1 pm. – cast