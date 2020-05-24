Colorado coloring pages published in Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLae4c1f19969f09687dd225fcd4fb6e4313% %MINIFYHTMLae4c1f19969f09687dd225fcd4fb6e4313%

On April 1, two weeks after requests to stay home and the temporary closure of all "nonessential,quot; businesses, we issued a creative challenge: we asked local artists to Design Colorado-themed coloring pages to add some art to the extra space in our print editions due to the closure of the coronavirus.

And wow, did Colorado ever take our call? We received over 175 submissions, including some from local elementary and middle schools. We review our favorite pages every Wednesday and Sunday for seven weeks, and the topic ranged from Colorado landmarks like Big Blue Bear and Red Rocks to our favorite outdoor activities and local wildlife.

We also heard from many of you at home who enjoyed coloring these creative works of local art. Below, we publish all the coloring pages, with a link to download as a PDF so you can continue coloring at home, and we encourage you to check the websites and social media of the talented Colorado artists who shared their art with us.

Have you made a masterpiece of one of Up News Info's coloring pages? Share it with us! We will post the best ones on Facebook and Instagram.

