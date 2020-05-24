Colorado coloring pages published in Up News Info

<pre><pre>Colorado coloring pages published in The Denver Post
On April 1, two weeks after requests to stay home and the temporary closure of all "nonessential,quot; businesses, we issued a creative challenge: we asked local artists to Design Colorado-themed coloring pages to add some art to the extra space in our print editions due to the closure of the coronavirus.

And wow, did Colorado ever take our call? We received over 175 submissions, including some from local elementary and middle schools. We review our favorite pages every Wednesday and Sunday for seven weeks, and the topic ranged from Colorado landmarks like Big Blue Bear and Red Rocks to our favorite outdoor activities and local wildlife.

We also heard from many of you at home who enjoyed coloring these creative works of local art. Below, we publish all the coloring pages, with a link to download as a PDF so you can continue coloring at home, and we encourage you to check the websites and social media of the talented Colorado artists who shared their art with us.

Have you made a masterpiece of one of Up News Info's coloring pages? Share it with us! We will post the best ones on Facebook and Instagram.

Coloring page from local children's book illustrator Heather Brockman Lee. (Download pdf)
Behold, our bright-eyed patriarch, Blucifer. Andy McNeill coloring page. (Download pdf)
Big Blue Bear meets the dancer in a super fun play on traditional coloring pages. Created by Denver artist Becca Waugh. (Download pdf)
Makes you want to go out on the water, right? Patrick Maxcy coloring page. (Download pdf)
The Denver artist works in a variety of media, including handmade tattoos at Denver's All Sacred Tattoo Studio, but we're big fans of his coloring page style. (Download pdf)
Everyone's favorite Big Blue Bear. Coloring page of Dani Day, also known as Ajai. (Download pdf)
Illustrator Stephanie Shannon's coloring page takes us back to children's playgrounds in the backyard. (Download pdf)
Denver mixed media artist Dolan Geiman based this design on a collage he created from native Colorado flora and fauna. Look for the red fox, aspen, mountain mahogany, Williamson's sapsucker, Polyphemus moth, and Sphinx moth. (Download pdf)
This mandala by Loveland artist Kendra Fleischman includes various species of flora and fauna from Colorado. See if you can see the bighorn sheep, the lark, the western tiger salamander, and the Colorado state flower, the Columbine. (Download pdf)
Some of Colorado's favorite native plants and animals. Alisha Capps coloring page. (Download pdf)
Forget the Snorlax; meet the Colfax. Take a close look and you will see some of our favorite Colfax institutions. Denver artist Corey Merritt coloring page. (Download pdf)
Who doesn't want to color a Red Rocks miniature? Ajai coloring page. (Download pdf)

