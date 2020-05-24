Cole Sprouse replied to Casey Cott's tweet about her facial hair

"It was growing," said the 27-year-old. "I was growing my hair and mustache for a role, but then they quarantined me and I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to play 17 years for the next 80 years of my life, it might as well give me just a second to find out if I can let my mustache grow. "

NBC

Apparently, he and Dylan are in "violent competition,quot; to see who can get their "strongest facial hair." It is all one thing.