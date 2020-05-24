Cole Sprouse replied to Casey Cott's tweet about her facial hair

You didn't have to come for him like that, damn it.
Sure, ascot is not really, although it does help you achieve what he calls "Chef Boyardee chic."
But, the longest hair, and most importantly, the mustache and beard, are definitely new and remarkable.
"It was growing," said the 27-year-old. "I was growing my hair and mustache for a role, but then they quarantined me and I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to play 17 years for the next 80 years of my life, it might as well give me just a second to find out if I can let my mustache grow. "
Still, Cole's photos hit the Twittersphere, and before long people were convinced that his new look was alike. Empire Actor Terrence Howard.
They cast other actors into the mix:
But, I will let you decide for yourself.
Anyway, most people were fans of his new look. But his Riverdale Co-star Casey Cott couldn't help but take the opportunity to tease her a bit. He called Cole's "horrible beard chin,quot; during his appearance on Jimmy Fallon.
And Cole responded with wild, award-winning applause:
Honestly, you can't help but respect a good burn well delivered.
