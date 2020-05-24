Cody Simpson dresses up in drag for the video for & # 39; Dancing with the Devil & # 39; directed by Miley Cyrus

Miley dresses her boyfriend Cody as a drag queen in her lockdown directorial debut video released to support her latest single called & # 39; Dancing with the Devil & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus she persuaded her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, to put on a dress, fishnet stockings and makeup for her latest video, which she directed at her home.

%MINIFYHTML149663a3a7b759ff980d27acfbf0f02f13% %MINIFYHTML149663a3a7b759ff980d27acfbf0f02f13%

The "Wrecking Ball" star makes his behind-the-camera debut for the artistic promotion of the Australian singer-poet's "Dance With the Devil" video, in which he portrays a transvestite sailor.

The couple created the short film during their confinement at Miley's house and Cody gave his girlfriend free rein to be as creative as she wanted.

%MINIFYHTML149663a3a7b759ff980d27acfbf0f02f14% %MINIFYHTML149663a3a7b759ff980d27acfbf0f02f14%

Cyrus became a makeup artist to give her man eyeshadow, bright red lipstick, and fake nails while dressing him in fishnet, a black Vivienne Westwood dress, believed to be one of her own, and costume jewelry.

He also set the tone for the video, which begins with Cody dressed as a sailor, lighting candles around the house and a bonfire in the garden for outdoor scenes.

"In a sense, our lives are a collaboration, so we wanted that to be reflected in the video," he says.

Miley and Cody have been dating for almost a year after connecting last summer 2019 after the pop superstar's split with her husband. Liam Hemsworth – Another Australian chunk.