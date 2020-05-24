Cockfighting event included a young boy in the presence of cocaine and firearms – Up News Info Tampa

%MINIFYHTML0cc6eaaab2673ebf8983890ec4a0285713% %MINIFYHTML0cc6eaaab2673ebf8983890ec4a0285713%

POLK COUNTY (PCSO / CW44 News at 10) – The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested fourteen suspects on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at a game and cock / cockfight event in Mulberry, Florida. The deputies responded to 107 Cesara Drive, and watched the suspects playing, rolling dice, and exchanging cash around a wooden table. A 10-year-old boy was also present. On the floor around the table, officers observed bags of a powdered white substance that tested positive for cocaine. Nearby they saw evidence of a recent cockfight, and requested that detectives from the PCSO Agricultural Crimes Unit respond to the scene.

Crimes Ag detectives obtained a search warrant for the property and located seven dead roosters lying on the ground, approximately 25 feet from where the game was taking place. Nearby, detectives found an unarmed combat ring, a scale for weighing roosters before fighting, and chairs for people to sit and watch the fighting. Where the ring was installed, there were fresh feathers on the ground and taped to the sides of the ring. Inside a shed on the property, detectives found rubber boxing gloves used to train roosters to fight, knives that are tied to roosters' legs to fight to the death, and drugs for roosters that improve performance. A 55-gallon metal trash barrel contained burned bodies of dead roosters.

There were more than 100 live roosters housed individually, and a total of 481 roosters and chickens were removed from the property during the investigation.