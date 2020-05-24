Cockfighting event included a young boy in the presence of cocaine and firearms – Up News Info Tampa

POLK COUNTY (PCSO / CW44 News at 10) – The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested fourteen suspects on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at a game and cock / cockfight event in Mulberry, Florida. The deputies responded to 107 Cesara Drive, and watched the suspects playing, rolling dice, and exchanging cash around a wooden table. A 10-year-old boy was also present. On the floor around the table, officers observed bags of a powdered white substance that tested positive for cocaine. Nearby they saw evidence of a recent cockfight, and requested that detectives from the PCSO Agricultural Crimes Unit respond to the scene.
Crimes Ag detectives obtained a search warrant for the property and located seven dead roosters lying on the ground, approximately 25 feet from where the game was taking place. Nearby, detectives found an unarmed combat ring, a scale for weighing roosters before fighting, and chairs for people to sit and watch the fighting. Where the ring was installed, there were fresh feathers on the ground and taped to the sides of the ring. Inside a shed on the property, detectives found rubber boxing gloves used to train roosters to fight, knives that are tied to roosters' legs to fight to the death, and drugs for roosters that improve performance. A 55-gallon metal trash barrel contained burned bodies of dead roosters.
There were more than 100 live roosters housed individually, and a total of 481 roosters and chickens were removed from the property during the investigation.
The resident of the property, Jonathan Adam Simouth, 32, He told detectives that a fight happened earlier that night, and then they played dice. Detectives found a quantity of cocaine trafficking and two loaded firearms (one AK-47 and one 12-gauge shotgun). Simouth is being accused of:
• Armed cocaine trafficking (FL)
• Owning animals to fight (F3)
• Operate a property for animal fighting (F3)
• Illegal play (M2)
• Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)
• Contribute to the delinquency of a minor (M1)
Simouth's criminal history includes prior arrests for aggravated assault, inappropriate display of a firearm, possession of marijuana, DUI, DWLSR, invalid DL, and fraud.
"We received a service call regarding a cockfighting event, and found much more, including a young child in the presence of cocaine and firearms. This is noticeable on several levels. I'm glad we were able to close this."- Grady Judd, Sheriff
The other 13 men who were arrested were accused of attending animal fighting (F3), illegal gambling (M2), and contributing to the crime of a minor (M1). They were identified as: Oscar Pineda (22, Seffner), Leonardo Vidal (30, Plant City), Luis Alberto Hernández (32, Tampa), Jesús Mora (42, Plant City), Esteban Ibarra (29, Dover), Freddie Villicana ( 20, Seffner), Troy Flores (24, Mulberry), Juan Resendez (27, Plant City), Antonio Ramírez (50, Plant City), Juan Luis Miranda (33, Lakeland), José Hernández (50, Mulberry), Alfred Trevino , Jr. (31, Plant City), Miguel Lara (32, Dover).
All 14 suspects were transported to the Polk County Jail in Bartow. The boy was released to his parents, who are neighbors and were not present at the event.