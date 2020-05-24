Climate & # 39; The Match 2 & # 39;: the forecast in Florida threatens the rematch of Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson

Damn you, mother nature.

Of course, without sports, a slew of sports fans yearned for the rematch between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, with "The Match 2,quot; on TV on Sunday, May 24. This time, the event featured Peyton Manning at Team Woods and Tom Brady at Team Mickelson to try to ease some of the competitive advantage we saw the first time.

But nothing in 2020 is easy, right? Unfortunately, the weather has cast doubt on whether this is going to be played or not. The rains that plague Hobe Sound, Florida, where the event is taking place, are in their future and do not appear to be diminishing anytime soon.

Mickelson and Woods were running it after their 2018 matchup drew a lot of eyes and intense competition between the two, with the stakes lowered a bit with the addition of the two former NFL greats. The event also planned to donate $ 10 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Weather forecast 'The Match 2'

From Weather.com, thunderstorms will ravage South Florida for most of Sunday relentlessly.

The forecast foresees a 100 percent chance of rain in the morning and an 80 percent chance of rain at night. Monday requires more of the same, with a 100 percent chance of rain in the forecast, and thunderstorms at that. There is a 100 percent chance of rain at 3 p.m., the event's scheduled start time.

As of Sunday, no contingency plans for rescheduling were known.

If the weather forecast is true for at least the next week, then there is no immediate opportunity to open, considering that rain and thunderstorms are in the atmosphere for the next seven days in South Florida.