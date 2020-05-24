Chrissy Teigen, inspired by "Deal or No Deal,quot;, so I found the episode I was in

Chrissy Teigen recently shared an amazing photo from a modeling gig that I'm sure none of us knew about. Was it Vogue? A John Legend music video? A Fast and Furious cameo?
No, I was in the contest Deal or no deal.
Unfortunately, Chrissy's career on the show was short-lived as she was "gently replaced," a phrase I hope she gets.
Chrissy even thanked a famous celebrity and ex deal or no deal model, Meghan Markle (!!!), with the comment: "I love my husband Harry, please respect us."
So you don't need photographic evidence of Meghan's appearance, here it is:
Meghan's appearances were fairly easy to find, but I was intrigued by Chrissy's modeling season on the show. I don't know what it was, but something in that image hooked me. I needed more. So naturally, I did what any normal person would do and examined two seasons of deal or no deal to find at least one Chrissy example.
I was starting to become one of the deal or no deal deniers when I saw it, clear as day: Season 2, Episode 52.
Like all the great detectives of our time, I knew that one of these 26 pixelated women must be Chrissy:
The episode features Dave, who makes a living out of bagpipes. I wonder if you know that he played his flute a few meters from Mrs. Christine Teigen.
I was starting to get tired of squinting at my screen when I saw it! Number twelve!
TBH, I don't know what Chrissy means about her facial expressions because her three seconds of opening that case made me shiver with anticipation.
But, as we know, twelve was not Dave's lucky number.
Believe it friends! Chrissy Teigen was really on deal or no deal!
