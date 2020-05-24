Chris Powell, star of extreme weight loss, announces the separation of his wife after almost ten years of marriage

Former Extreme weight loss Coaches and co-hosts Chris and Heidi Powell have announced that they have parted ways after nearly ten years of marriage. Chris and Heidi released a joint statement on their Instagram account this week, telling fans that they had "difficult,quot; news to share.

The couple posted a photo of them smiling at the camera, and they wrote in the caption that they hoped their fans would receive the difficult news with the compassion and love they need right now.

See this post on Instagram We have some difficult news to share with you today, and we hope you will be greeted with the compassion and love we need at this time. With much thought, prayer, and love, Heidi and I have decided to separate as husband and wife. . While this may surprise many of you, know that this decision was made over the course of many months in a quest to create the best dynamic for our modern family, and we are now in a great place. . While we feel an immense amount of sadness at the end of a chapter, there is also an overwhelming amount of hope, peace, and love as we go through the next chapter with a slightly different aspect ratio. . We will ALWAYS be a family, joined by 4 incredibly beautiful children (and 2 parents). And as crazy as it sounds, we wouldn't have it any other way. The 7 of us receive infinite amounts of love and support from each other, as well as from many wonderful people in our lives. . We promise that the relationship between us will only continue to strengthen, and over time you will realize that what we have is more than just a marriage. It is a truly beautiful society of life, one for which we are both incredibly grateful. . Our only question in all of this is to be kind and respect our children during this time by allowing us a little more privacy. . As for our passion and desire to change the world? That will never change … and we will enthusiastically pursue our mission together, side by side. . Thanks for loving us … exactly the way we are.❤️ A post shared by Chris Powell (@realchrispowell) on May 22, 2020 at 1:56 pm PDT

"It is with a lot of thought, prayer and love that Heidi and I have decided to separate as husband and wife," the publication said. "While this may surprise many of you, know that this decision was made over the course of many months in a quest to create the best dynamic for our modern family, and we are now in a great place."

Chris and Heidi continued to write that they feel immense sadness since the end of this chapter, but there is also an "overwhelming amount of hope, peace and love,quot; as they move forward in the next chapter of their lives with "a slightly different relationship."

The former couple made it clear that they will always be a family united by their "4 incredibly beautiful children (and 2 parents)". Chris and Heidi were married in June 2010 and share two children, an eight-year-old son named Cash and a six-year-old daughter named Ruby, and Heidi also has two children from her previous marriage to Derek Solomon.

In the long statement, Chris and Heidi wrote that their relationship will only continue to strengthen. And, over time, fans will realize that what they have is more than a marriage. They said that they have a truly beautiful life partnership, and they are both incredibly grateful for that.

The former couple said the only thing their fans were asked to do was to be kind and respect their children during this time by allowing them "a little more privacy." Chris and Heidi Powell also thanked their fans for loving them exactly as they are.



