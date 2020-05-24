Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris leaves little to the imagination in this silky pink dress – Check out her recent photoshoot

Chris Brown's baby mom Ammika Harris had a photo shoot that left her fans in awe. She is wearing a sweet and silky pink dress and shows off a lot of fur.

Ammika also made sure to tell her followers that she likes her new age of 27. Take a look at the photos Ammika made her fans happy the other day.

"Every time you smell the scent of roses, you can think of me," Ammika captioned a series of photos.

People appreciate her genuine beauty and natural body, and they made sure to praise her in the comments.

A follower told Ammika: "In a world of social media with fake and imitation bodies … it is refreshing to see a woman, a mother, with a natural body, exuding art, growth and love … and so on. it is as it should be!"

Someone else posted: "He said he likes roses," you deserve roses and you know it, "and another follower said," Image number 3 screams 'burn incense just to wish them well.'

Here are more photos he shared on IG:

"I like 27. A LOT @victoriassecret,quot; captioned this post.

One commenter said, "Always classy, ​​you are a beautiful girl!" And someone else posted this message: "This shade of pink and the color of your skin are perfect together."

Another commenter said to the young mother, "Ammika continues to shine because that is what makes you special."

Someone else said: & # 39; I just want to say that you are such a beautiful and amazing woman and, of course, a mother too … I really like your way of thinking that is so positive and everything … I really admire you. .. keep up the good stuff. & # 39;

Just the other day, Amika was celebrating her baby and Chris Brown's, Aeko's sixth anniversary.

A couple of days ago, Ammika shared a beautiful photo on her social media account, and the dreamy image went hand in hand with the message he shared with her.



