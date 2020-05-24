Cheyenne Jackson Shows Massive Hair Transplant Scar – Ouch!

Cheyenne Jackson is showing off her huge hair transplant scar and, wow! It seems painful, ay! The 6 & # 39; 4 ″ American Horror Story actor is known for his classic good looks and has the surprising combination of piercing blue eyes and dark hair. Seeing Cheyenne without her hair would be different, but for Cheyenne, the thought became one filled with anxiety and fear. To combat the fear that people would discover his secret, he openly shared a photo of his scar on Instagram and revealed that he has not had one, but five hair transplant surgeries.

Cheyenne is married to Jason Landau and the couple has two children. It seems that Cheyenne struggled more to lose her hair when she started experiencing hair loss at the young age of 22. Cheyenne had a whole career ahead on stage and on the screen, so it makes sense that losing her hair would have presented her with additional challenges.

Cheyenne stated the following on Instagram.

"I have been dreading this day for 17 years. The day my horrible secret would be revealed.

No, this gnarled scar on my head is not the product of brain surgery that saved my life, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack.

It is worse. (At least in Hollywood …) I had a hair transplant surgery. 5 of them, to be exact for 14 years. "

Cheyenne made it clear that she did not believe that her hair loss was the most important topic of discussion, especially with everything that happened due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but she wanted to free herself from fear of secrecy. He went on to say the following.

“I started losing my hair around the age of 22. My older brother was also going bald, but he was much braver and colder and just shaved. It was really exciting for me to see him fall and I felt less attractive and really less like me as the days went by, so I saved up and had my first surgery at age 28. I hid it from everyone. It was painful and expensive, but I started to feel better about myself. ”

Many people left negative comments on Cheyenne's post, as they didn't seem to think that her hair transplant scar was a big problem. Still, it is important to realize that Cheyanne revealed her secret in trying to help others who are dealing with problems they are trying to keep secret due to fear and shame.

He used the hashtag #showyourscars and talked about the importance of self love.

What do you think about Cheyenne Jackson's message? Were you surprised to learn that he underwent five hair transplants and has a large scar around his head?

