Chanel West Coast is considering leaving California!

Until now, everything has been in the name of the Chanel West Coast. However, we may be calling it Chanel Midwest or even Chanel East Coast now.

Anyone who knows real estate prices knows that the closer you are to a major city, the more expensive housing arrangements will be. Chanel has surely acquired a good stash by appearing on Rob Dyrdek's MTV shows, but even the reality star is unwilling to spend a large amount of money for a small space.

Chanel turned to social media to say that he could be moving away from Los Angeles.

& # 39; State looking for houses in other states because I honestly can't take L.A. any longer I could literally live like Richie Rich in some states compared to this expensive house I am in now. I can't wait to buy a house somewhere else and (get the shit out of here). "

This is not the only reason the rapper might choose to start over. The Sharon Stone singer recently called her so-called friends for now, helping her promote her new single.

She says she asked some of them to create a dance challenge, since that's the amount of songs that have been exploding lately through Tik Tok, and they didn't get the answer she wanted.

‘So, I got in touch with many of my friends, I see them as friends. You know, if we follow each other, invite us to each other's events if you know that we send each other new song releases or whatever is happening and we ask for support so that you are my friend or acquaintance. call it. I asked some people to do the dance challenge of my song, people I know can dance and do that, and some of them had the nerve to not even send me a text message. "

She went on to say that they would regret it because it was going to explode.



