Cee-Lo Green Asks Fans To Submit Home Images For Their New Music Video

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; Forget You & # 39; offers fans a chance to appear in their upcoming music video & # 39; Doing It All Together & # 39; by asking them to send you their lock images.

Up News Info –

Cee-Lo Green invites fans to be part of his new music video.

%MINIFYHTML8c568c5d0fc3210affde756b7e46fc7d11% %MINIFYHTML8c568c5d0fc3210affde756b7e46fc7d11%

The "Forget You" singer has posted a video message on YouTube, urging devotees to listen to his new song, "Doing It All Together", and then shoot footage of how they have been locked up and send it to him. .

%MINIFYHTML8c568c5d0fc3210affde756b7e46fc7d12% %MINIFYHTML8c568c5d0fc3210affde756b7e46fc7d12%

"I want you to listen to the song and then film some fun things that you are doing with your family during this quarantine, like hanging out, cooking, relaxing with your pets; whatever he talks to you about," he says. Record, share with me and then you could appear in the music video. "

All videos must be submitted via a link on their website by June 10, 2020.

New track features on Green's upcoming album, "Cee-Lo Green as Thomas Calloway", produced by The black keys star Dan Auerbach.