Ceal Barry coach will continue CU Buffs legend's impact on women's basketball – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7d07d234f6bacd505480dfba1ce935bb13% %MINIFYHTML7d07d234f6bacd505480dfba1ce935bb13%

It was not a meeting that, at first glance, predicted a transcendental and extremely successful working relationship. It was more like grabbing a hamburger after work.

In the spring of 1996, LaTonya Watson was visiting Colorado Springs from Texas while working at a basketball camp at the Air Force Academy. Ceal Barry, then a women's basketball coach in Colorado, was working as an assistant coach for the US Women's National Team. USA, who would win a gold medal later that summer at the Atlanta Olympics.

Barry met Watson at a nearby Boston Market for one of the most informal but ultimately successful job interviews in Colorado basketball history.

"That conversation lasted an hour. And at the end of that hour, she asked me if I wanted to be part of her staff, "said Watson. "It was obvious to me. The rest is history when it comes to that. I wouldn't be here where I am, and I wouldn't be who I am without Ceal Barry's mentoring and learning.

"That was the first time, and probably the last time, that I will have an interview for a job in shorts and a polo shirt, and she in a warm-up suit."

As Barry abandons him in a 37-year CU coaching and administrative career, the legacy she built in Boulder will be carried forward by a vast and ever-growing tree of coaches filled with former Barry players and assistants.

In many ways, Watson represents tracking Barry's coaching career from start to finish. As a player in eastern Michigan, Watson played for Cheryl Getz, who played for Barry at the University of Cincinnati in the days leading up to Barry's CU. After that fateful interview at the Boston Market, Watson became an assistant to Barry's last eight Buff teams, including the 2002 Elite 8 team. During Barry's administrative years at CU, Watson returned to CU for a period of three years with Linda Lappe, another former Barry player.

%MINIFYHTML7d07d234f6bacd505480dfba1ce935bb14% %MINIFYHTML7d07d234f6bacd505480dfba1ce935bb14%

"She is one of my greatest champions. A mentor, friend. Any important decision I have made, or anything important that has happened in my life, is one of my first phone calls, "said Watson, who returned to CU last year as a visiting coach at the New Jersey Institute of Technology." When I need advice, good advice, and not just things to feel good, but truth and honesty, I call Ceal. She has always been there for me. "

Barry's influence on women's college basketball will not be exhausted soon. Jenny (Roulier) Huth has just finished her second season as head coach in northern Colorado. Lappe has followed Barry's career path one step further than most, serving as a senior associate athletic director and senior administrator at the University of San Francisco. Former CU assistant Tanya Haave runs the women's program at Metro State. And Barry's continued influence is not strictly limited to Xs and Os. Former CU assistant Karen Morrison, who was on the staff of the 1993 and 1995 Buffs Elite 8 teams, spent eight years as NCAA Director of Inclusion.

"It's about how it's not about you, but about serving others. That's great advice from her," Huth said. "She has been on calls with me this spring and talks to me about acting as head coach." What are the characteristics? You are no longer an assistant. You have to enter this role of head coach and you must lead your staff, you must lead your players and explain what responsibility it is to be a head coach. I think in retirement you can now feel how much of an impact it had. ”