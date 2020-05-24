Ceal Barry coach will continue CU Buffs legend's impact on women's basketball – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
9
<pre><pre>Ceal Barry coach will continue CU Buffs legend's impact on women's basketball - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTML7d07d234f6bacd505480dfba1ce935bb12%

%MINIFYHTML7d07d234f6bacd505480dfba1ce935bb13%

It was not a meeting that, at first glance, predicted a transcendental and extremely successful working relationship. It was more like grabbing a hamburger after work.

In the spring of 1996, LaTonya Watson was visiting Colorado Springs from Texas while working at a basketball camp at the Air Force Academy. Ceal Barry, then a women's basketball coach in Colorado, was working as an assistant coach for the US Women's National Team. USA, who would win a gold medal later that summer at the Atlanta Olympics.

Barry met Watson at a nearby Boston Market for one of the most informal but ultimately successful job interviews in Colorado basketball history.

"That conversation lasted an hour. And at the end of that hour, she asked me if I wanted to be part of her staff, "said Watson. "It was obvious to me. The rest is history when it comes to that. I wouldn't be here where I am, and I wouldn't be who I am without Ceal Barry's mentoring and learning.

"That was the first time, and probably the last time, that I will have an interview for a job in shorts and a polo shirt, and she in a warm-up suit."

As Barry abandons him in a 37-year CU coaching and administrative career, the legacy she built in Boulder will be carried forward by a vast and ever-growing tree of coaches filled with former Barry players and assistants.

In many ways, Watson represents tracking Barry's coaching career from start to finish. As a player in eastern Michigan, Watson played for Cheryl Getz, who played for Barry at the University of Cincinnati in the days leading up to Barry's CU. After that fateful interview at the Boston Market, Watson became an assistant to Barry's last eight Buff teams, including the 2002 Elite 8 team. During Barry's administrative years at CU, Watson returned to CU for a period of three years with Linda Lappe, another former Barry player.

%MINIFYHTML7d07d234f6bacd505480dfba1ce935bb14%
Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here