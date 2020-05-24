Cardi B's new back tattoo took 60 hours to complete and Wow, just Wow

"It took me several months, but I was finally done."
I remember when I got my first tattoo. It was 2012 and I thought I was doing something ~ unique ~ when I decided to have "faith,quot; in my wrist:
Later I found out it was NBD and all the ~ cool guys ~ were putting that on their wrists right now. It was a strange time, boys.
Regardless, Cardi B is no stranger to tattoos, but her latest ink has me literally lifting my jaw off the floor:
On Friday, rapper "Money,quot; uploaded a video of his new massive tattoo, which begins on his upper back and down to mid-thigh:
The details are pretty impressive, if you ask me: the guy who got the "faith,quot; tattooed on his wrist:
There is a yellow butterfly …
And if her first video wasn't enough to give you what you needed, Cardi posted this photo of her new tattoo, which revealed that it also covers one of her buttocks:
On Saturday, Cardi tweeted a screenshot of her tattoo artist Jamie Schene, who shared how long it took to finish the design: 60 hours!
So yes. Cardi B's new tattoo is huge and impressive, and I'm right here with my little "faith,quot; tattoo on my wrist.
