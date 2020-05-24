Home Entertainment Cardi B Introduces Her Second Generation Butt Augmentation – Fans Like It!

Cardi B Introduces Her Second Generation Butt Augmentation – Fans Like It!

Bradley Lamb
Female rap star Cardi B has just unveiled her new body, after months of recovery from dramatic surgeries. And fans seem to LOVE Cardi's new look.

MTO News learned that Cardi had undergone at least a half-dozen plastic surgery procedures all over her butt. The surgeries are designed to remove all the old silicone she had implanted during her stripper days and replace it with her own fat cells.

Highly qualified doctors also hoped to give Cardi the perfect butt she had always wanted.

Here is Cardi's new body:

