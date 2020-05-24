Cardi B Introduces Her Second Generation Butt Augmentation – Fans Like It!

Female rap star Cardi B has just unveiled her new body, after months of recovery from dramatic surgeries. And fans seem to LOVE Cardi's new look.

MTO News learned that Cardi had undergone at least a half-dozen plastic surgery procedures all over her butt. The surgeries are designed to remove all the old silicone she had implanted during her stripper days and replace it with her own fat cells.

Highly qualified doctors also hoped to give Cardi the perfect butt she had always wanted.

Here is Cardi's new body:

And Cardi also received a series of new tattoos, which hide some of the scars from the surgery around her butt area. Watch the video above to see Cardi's tattoos.

This is what Cardi B's butt looked like before her surgeries. As the photos below show, her bottom "fell,quot; and the silicone began to clot in the lower half of her cheeks.

Look: