Cardi B EXPLICIT Video Escape – It bends and stretches & # 39; Em & # 39; !! (GRAPHIC)

Cardi B has been very outspoken about her pre-fame work as a stripper. Well, now a never-before-seen video of the rapper platinum seller was leaked on a popular adult website.

Cardi B, born as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is one of the greatest rappers in history. She has had several success records, but took the last year off to raise her daughter Kulture. Kulture's father is rapper Migos Offset.

But now Cardi is ready to relaunch her career and regain the place of being the number one rapper in the world.

Some speculate that the video leak, which has already been seen by more than 50,000 people on the adult site, may have been planned by Cardi to get her name back in the press.

If it was a staged publicity stunt. . . It is definitely working.

