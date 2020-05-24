Captain Christopher Pike from the new "Star Trek,quot; is a new welcome icon – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9fbb5dab253db70c3703b1cd3cec7e0713% %MINIFYHTML9fbb5dab253db70c3703b1cd3cec7e0713%

At first, in the "Star Trek,quot; universe, there was only Captain Kirk. At least for the general public.

When Starship Enterprise first appeared on American television screens on September 8, 1966, James T. Kirk of William Shatner was the smart leader sitting in the captain's chair. He was brave. Eloquent. Curious. Fair. Kennedylike, even. He was an explorer of principles committed to spreading the values ​​of the New Frontier to the stars of the 23rd century.

And yet: Kirk could also be something of an interstellar Don Draper – melancholic, arrogant, a top-down manager who earned his privilege but who often bragged it too. Despite being progressive for his time, he could be condescending to anyone other than his best man on the right, and sometimes with a creepy appreciation for the women he encountered.

But in reality, Christopher Pike had preceded Kirk as captain of the Enterprise, a lazy stoic figure played by Jeffrey Hunter in a rejected 1964 "Trek,quot; pilot who only made a fleeting appearance in the original series, primarily for the footage. of the pilot could be recycled. The character reappeared in two recent movie reboots, skilfully portrayed by Bruce Greenwood, but was never a critical element of the "Star Trek,quot; tradition.

Until now.

Fans of "Trek,quot; were thrilled this month to learn that Pike (now played by Anson Mount), his first officer "Number One,quot; (Rebecca Romijn) and Spock's version (Ethan Peck) still evolving, pre-Kirk . He ramps up his seasonal seasons on "Star Trek: Discovery,quot; with a whole new show. Called "Star Trek: New Strange Worlds,quot;, it takes place in the decade before Kirk took command.

And as Mount interpreted him today, Captain Pike, now framed through a creative lens that has captured 55 years of captains of Kirks, Picards, Siskos, Janeways and Archers, may be the finest and most intuitive leader in the universe of "Star Trek,quot; ever produced

"Pike's lack of ego makes him a perfect leadership model worth aspiring to," Earl said. Jessie Earl, whose Trek-focused YouTube "Jessie Gender,quot; videos explore social and political issues, said in an episode about Pike last year. "Pike represents what has always been & # 39; Star Trek & # 39;: showing us what we could be if we strive to actively seek and cultivate the best parts of ourselves."

It is no accident that Pike is the son of a father who taught comparative science and religion, an embodiment of the empiricism-faith equation that "Star Trek,quot; and its captains have always championed. In fact, in many ways, even more than Chris Pine in the film's reboots, Pike functions as James T. Kirk 2.0.

Both have principles and are committed to their missions. But where Kirk could be arrogant, Pike is firm. Where Kirk was expansive and welcomed the attention, Pike is cautious about it, but easily claims center stage when needed. Above all, where Kirk was deeply committed to his responsibility to send and crew, even paralyzed by him, Mount & # 39; s Pike adds his vision of himself as a service leader who derives his sense of command not only from the success of his mission but directly from the successes of its crew.

This is in line with the way the captains who came after Kirk rethought the notion of command in "Star Trek,quot;. Each contained ingredients that, in 55 years, carried Pike's character from his 1964 iteration ("I can't get used to having a woman on the bridge,quot;) to the current most enlightened version ("Starfleet … is a promise I give my life for you. You give your life for me. And no one is left behind. "

Of the many "Star Trek,quot; sequels and movies that have emerged over the decades, this will be the first live action to take place aboard the spacecraft that started it all: Kirk's original Enterprise.

And while television storytelling has passed many light years since the original series era, to hear producers and actors say so, "Strange New Worlds,quot; will strive for the original's sensitivity: a spirit of exploration and optimism, and even non-serialized, single episode arcs.

They'll also explore the rich history of the original Enterprise, a ship so famous that a mail-in campaign by fans in the mid-1970s led NASA to rename the first space shuttle after it. Lovingly reconceived to appear on the second season of "Discovery," it's sleek, changeable, and rich with the colors and design that made it so compelling in the 1960s, updated for today's HD audience, but clinging to the soul of its low budget predecessor. .

And right in the middle, in a chair familiar to generations of fans, will sit Christopher Pike, accused of embodying everything in half a century of "Trek,quot; that made captains effective and memorable.

Kirk was a leadership masterclass for the 1960s, just as Picard was a thoughtful and more introspective model for the carpeted and paneled bridge of the Enterprise-D of the late 1980s. But pulling a little character Developed from the beginning of "Star Trek,quot; history and offering it as a leadership model for the 2020s, well, that's not an easy task. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,quot;, expected in 2021, will do so every week.

When first developing the character that would become Captain Pike, "Trek,quot; creator Gene Roddenberry described it this way: "She is a complex personality with a sensitivity and warmth that command responsibilities often force her to hide. "

That was in 1964. Today, for this latest captain of the Enterprise, sensitivity and heat are no longer hidden. They are right front and center, along with all the complexity. And "Star Trek," which even in its darkest hours is about building a brighter future, is better for him.