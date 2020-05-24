Can a trip to the iconic Monaco Grand Prix cure an F1 cynic?

%MINIFYHTML33f4c538c2e20858429dae61897dbba211% %MINIFYHTML33f4c538c2e20858429dae61897dbba211%

The Bureau de Tabac grandstand offers a perfect view of the yachts moored in the Mediterranean Sea and is within easy reach of the Nouvelle Chicane and the exit of the infamous runway tunnel. Gregory Leporati

In Monaco, just walking to the circuit from the train station offers incredible views. Gregory Leporati

Monaco's side streets featured random artwork celebrating Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque driver who made his Ferrari debut in his hometown in 2019. Gregory Leporati

The "Fan Zone,quot; at the Monaco Grand Prix offers many of the same distractions and merchandise as in other races, but packing everything within the city limits gives it a unique energy. Gregory Leporati

Merch stops line each main street and side street that leads to the circuit. Gregory Leporati

Monaco natives, and probably quite a few wealthy Airbnb users, watched from the balcony and supported the city's hero, Charles Leclerc, of Ferrari. Gregory Leporati

Racing views: The views from the stands are huge in Monaco and, in many ways, make up for the lack of overtaking on the track. Gregory Leporati

"Get your Tequila here!" The equivalent of a hot dog vendor's Monaco Grand Prix sells mixed drinks, but cheaper concessions can be found under the stands. Gregory Leporati

Race winner Lewis Hamilton rounds Tabac's corner. Gregory Leporati

After winning the race, Lewis Hamilton took a selfie with, oddly, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and others. Gregory Leporati

After the podium celebration, Lewis Hamilton sprayed his team, and the media, with champagne. Hopefully those cameras are waterproof. Gregory Leporati

Beneath the stands, fans seek momentary refuge from the sun. With such a small amount of working space, the infrastructure of the Monaco grandstand is one of the most elaborate and labyrinthine in all of F1. Gregory Leporati

%MINIFYHTML33f4c538c2e20858429dae61897dbba212% %MINIFYHTML33f4c538c2e20858429dae61897dbba212% The Porsche Supercup and Formula Renault races take place just before the F1 main event and were actually a bit more competitive than the F1 grid. Gregory Leporati

The F1 "Fan Zone,quot; featured slot races, eSports booths and other attractions. Gregory Leporati

During the opening ceremony, yachts docked in the Mediterranean blew their horns in honor of Niki Lauda, ​​who had just died a few days earlier. Gregory Leporati

Sunday Traffic: The drivers parade, a staple of F1 racing, was a particularly fun spectacle on the narrow Monaco track. Gregory Leporati

Fans can stop by the famous Monaco Pool on their way to the grandstands. Gregory Leporati

For the first time since 1954, the Monaco Grand Prix will not take place this year, and, for some F1 fans, that's not entirely a bad thing. The iconic race has been maligned in recent years, and for good reason: who wants to see modern F1 cars drive single file down narrow city streets with virtually no chance of overtaking, as billionaires watch from huge yachts ? Critics have argued that the event is boring, outdated, and downright unpleasant.

For years, I also believed that. That is, until I actually attended the race in 2019 and witnessed the pomp and circumstances first hand. From explosive ceremonies to surprisingly passionate locals, the experience ended up defying my expectations, resulting in a delightful weekend that could influence even the toughest F1 cynic.

So, travel with me to last year's race and discover how you too can remove this Grand Prix from your wish list, without breaking the bank, and perhaps even rekindle your love for F1 in the process.

Close to Nice

It cannot be denied that the Principality of Monaco is a strange place. At less than a square mile in size, it could be crossed in an hour. Hotel and Airbnb options are scarce and overly expensive, so I stayed in nearby Nice, France, which offers its own picturesque views of the French Riviera and a much wider range of affordable hotel options. Just half an hour by train from Monaco, it is an ideal base for the Grand Prix weekend. (Under no circumstances should you attempt to drive to Monaco on race day; the train is a much, much better experience.)

If you're concerned about ticket prices, you have options. Grandstand seats for race day can cost you a few hundred dollars, but there are more affordable general admission tickets, or you can attend only the qualifying session (which, given the lack of overtaking during the race, is really the highlight of the weekend).

Plus, Monaco is the only F1 race of the year to have a totally free "Fan Zone,quot; event on the Friday before the race, allowing you to potentially meet the drivers, watch a featured F2 race, and walk the track afterward. It's a great option for those looking to get the flavor of the event without spending a dime.

Hometown hero

Getting to the Monte Carlo train station is a spectacle in itself. A crowd of F1 fans leave the station and fill the streets outside, with merchandise stalls lining almost every main street and bedroom. Ferrari billboards greet you at every turn as you head down to La Rascasse, the area near the "Fan Zone," which includes free slot races, photo opportunities, e-sports booths, and more. These same types of diversions are available at other F1 races, such as on the Circuit of the Americas track in Texas, but there's something exciting about having it all within the confines of the small town of Monaco. You feel like you're in the middle of everything.

Contrary to popular belief, even Monegasque locals were excited about the Grand Prix. This is likely because young Charles Leclerc, who was already the most successful Monegasque F1 driver in history, was making his Ferrari debut. Leclerc-themed graffiti, posters, and banners adorned the apartment walls and windows. (Locals who don't enjoy the race usually make sure they're somewhere else that weekend.)

When the city hero failed to break out of Qualifying Session 1, the hectic crowd was visibly shaken.

A local man dressed from head to toe with the Leclerc team looked at me sadly near the freight booth and said, "Ferrari strategy … how do you say?" He thought for a moment. "Their shit!"

Turn off the lights

On race day, the city is full of tourists. The open-air bars and restaurants are full of activity from 7 in the morning when fans head to the stands.

I passed the Monte Carlo Casino and the famous pool as I made my way to my seats in the Bureau de Tabac grandstand, which overlooks the yachts docked in the Mediterranean Sea, a short distance from the Nouvelle Chicane and the exit of the infamous tunnel runway . If you have binoculars or a zoom lens, this is a perfect area for people-watching, allowing you to watch billionaires partying on yachts, as well as various other viewers, hailing from all walks of life, as they head to their seats.

Beneath the temporary stands is a complicated maze of steel support beams, with an atmosphere that is more like a high school soccer game than the most prestigious race on Earth. Monegasque teenagers are found at makeshift stalls selling cheap ham and cheese baguettes, and you can even buy a $ 5 beer (music to the ears of someone used to American stadium prices). The entire arrangement is in stark contrast to the outlandish views of the yacht above, and it's actually quite charming.

Before the race began, the pomp and circumstances began: Prince Albert of Monaco greeted the fans while driving a long caravan; a team of paragliders pounced as the Monaco flag waved; And all the yachts honked their horns during the Monegasque national anthem in honor of F1 driver Niki Lauda, ​​who passed away just a few days earlier.

The F1 race began, and the crowd was whipped into an early frenzy. Leclerc made some brilliant overtaking at first, drawing cheers from apartment dwellers, though eventually a tire blew up and he had to withdraw from the race.

But Max Verstappen, arguably F1's most electric superstar, delighted the crowd especially when he furiously threw himself against Lewis Hamilton in the closing laps, providing gripping drama at the end of the race, though he never caught Hamilton.

The highlight of the race came after the podium celebration, when fans were once again allowed to walk the iconic track. The entire city had turned into a giant party, with cheap adult drinks and loud music on the side streets.

Touring the track is a must: The Monaco circuit may seem tight and boring on television, but experiencing it in person gives you a real idea of ​​how difficult it is to maintain control in those tight turns. (On Friday, when races are suspended so people can get to stores, you can also drive it, although the roads are bi-directional, traffic can be heavy, and the police are ubiquitous, so one lap can take 30 minutes. )

Rekindled passion

I entered the Monaco Grand Prix expecting a boring and lifeless race, with disinterested locals and even upset by all tourists. I walked away more excited about F1 than ever, especially with young stars like Leclerc and Verstappen energizing the crowd.

It is unfortunate that the race is not held this weekend, but the Automobile Club de Monaco has already confirmed the dates for next year's Grand Prix (to be held a week earlier than usual: May 20-23, 2021) . Once the trip is safe again, you should definitely consider a trip to this iconic event. There may not be a lot of overtaking, but the experience is one you will never forget.

Listing image for Gregory Leporati