Broadway actor Nick Cordero "showing small improvements every day" – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11
<pre><pre>Broadway actor Nick Cordero "showing small improvements every day" - Deadline
%MINIFYHTMLfcfc9fbf865ac95c3cf4cd310734ed5912%

Broadway star Nick Cordero has had a positive increase in his health as he continues to fight coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

%MINIFYHTMLfcfc9fbf865ac95c3cf4cd310734ed5913%

His wife Amanda Kloots released a positive report on Friday night after some discouraging words earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram that her husband is "fighting."

"He's doing fine. He is defying the odds. He is struggling and showing little improvements every day. It is exactly what we need.

"Small improvements are small victories that amount to a VICTORY!" He added. "Thank God."

Kloots' Instagram updates on her husband's condition have attracted national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers participating in daily briefings.

%MINIFYHTMLfcfc9fbf865ac95c3cf4cd310734ed5915%

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here