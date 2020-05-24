Broadway actor Nick Cordero "showing small improvements every day" – Up News Info

Broadway star Nick Cordero has had a positive increase in his health as he continues to fight coronavirus at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

His wife Amanda Kloots released a positive report on Friday night after some discouraging words earlier in the week. She did not specify what caused the setback, but said via Instagram that her husband is "fighting."

"He's doing fine. He is defying the odds. He is struggling and showing little improvements every day. It is exactly what we need.

"Small improvements are small victories that amount to a VICTORY!" He added. "Thank God."

The positive update comes after Amanda revealed on Thursday that Nick's progress had taken a "step forward" after saying he had been "downhill" earlier this week. "I am happy to say that it looks like we are one step ahead again," said Kloots. "So one of the things I have learned about this whole process is that ICU land is one step forward, two steps behind. And that's what happened to us in these last 24 hours. " Cordero, 41, who appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Bullets on Broadway, he was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in March with a respiratory illness later diagnosed as COVID-19. After being put into a medically induced coma, Cordero underwent a leg amputation operation and experienced lung damage before waking up from the coma on May 12.

Kloots' Instagram updates on her husband's condition have attracted national attention, with many of her more than 200,000 followers participating in daily briefings.