Breonna Taylor's family demands that the officers involved in her death be fired and charged!

It was two months earlier this month since Breonna Taylor was killed by agents inside her Louisville, KY home. His family and community continue the fight until justice is finally done. Now they are calling for the officers involved in the shooting to be fired and charged.

The family has upcoming events that are scheduled in Louisville, KY as they move forward trying to get officers Johnathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankinson to be fired and charged with his death, which took place in March.

Like us previously reported, earlier this month, Breonna's family filed a lawsuit in their quest for justice. In the lawsuit, she stated that Breonna and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought they were being robbed, and in defense, Kenneth fired his registered weapon. The lawsuit claims that officers fired their weapons and fatally shot Breonna. The family alleges that the officers were dressed in civilian clothing and did not identify themselves before entering the department.

According to the lawsuit, officers were searching for someone who had already been in police custody during the incident.

The officers responsible for his death were placed on administrative reassignment, and Kenneth was charged with assault and attempted murder of a police officer.

According to the New York TimesProsecutors on Friday announced they would drop the charges against Kenneth. Their announcement came the day after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said they opened an investigation into the shooting.

